MISSOULA — The Missoula Big Sky boys basketball team needed something crazy to happen down 56-48 with 54.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter in a tight game against Billings West at home Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles fell 58-55, but almost had one of the more unlikely comebacks you’d see on the basketball court.
West guard Sam Phillips had just hit a pair of free throws to give his team that eight-point advantage on the road. The Eagles needed something big to hang on, and it happened. Shane Shepherd hit a driving layup in traffic, then hit a quick 3-pointer after the Eagles stole the ensuing inbounds pass to make it a 56-53 West lead with 25 seconds left.
Phillips was fouled again, and he went 1 for 2 to put his team up 57-53. Eagles forward Caden Bateman, a Montana Grizzlies hoops commit, scored off an inbounds pass not long after to once again make it a one-possession game.
Big Sky head coach Ryan Hansen called a timeout to get his defense set in an attempt to snag one more steal and make the wild comeback happen.
But the Golden Bears had a trick up their sleeves. Gabe Hatler was the inbounder, and threw it back to Phillips who sprinted out of bounds to the left of Hatler, then Phillips passed to Hatler to get the ball in and avoid a steal and effectively seal the win.
Wait, genuine question, is this allowed? An offensive player can jump to the baseline on an OB after a timeout? pic.twitter.com/CqEez2dG5O— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) December 11, 2021
A totally legal, even if rarely seen, play by West to secure a 58-55 win over the hosting Eagles.
“It is allowed,” Hansen said. “As long as they get all the way out of bounds there is nothing wrong with it. Not going to lie, I was kinda impressed they had that in already this year.”
The loss put the Eagles at 1-1 after beating defending AA champ Billings Skyview Friday night, while West moved to 2-0 with wins over Missoula Sentinel and Big Sky.
Phillips led West with 19 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the foul line. He only made four field goals as he lived at the three-throw line in the win. Shepherd also scored 19 to lead the Eagles. Shepherd did most of his damage inside the arc with eight makes from 2-point range and just the one 3 late.
Despite the close loss, the Eagles weren’t down. Hansen stayed positive about what he saw as his program continues to build. Bateman was genuinely happy to have played in such a competitive and loud environment against a good West team.
“I’m feeling good,” Bateman said. “This season is going to be one for the books and we are looking to put some jewelry on that wall. I think we can do it. We all have that same mindset. … This game was probably one of the most fun games I’ve played in. It’s a lot more fun when it's intense and the crowd is involved."
West girls 55, Big Sky 29
The Golden Bears’ size advantage was a little too much for the Eagles to withstand in the opener of Saturday’s basketball doubleheader at Big Sky.
West, with four starters who stand at least 5-foot-10, turned to its advantage inside to take control of a smaller Eagles team, whose tallest starter is just about 6-feet, 55-29.
The Golden Bears controlled the offensive glass, which then led to a high number of foul shots and free points for the visitors. West went 21 of 39 from the foul line compared to 7 of 10 by Big Sky.
The Eagles fell to 0-2 under first-year head coach Tyler Hobbs' tenure, while the Golden Bears moved to 2-0.
It wasn’t all bad for Big Sky, who hung in for a bit after a near-disastrous start. West jumped out to a 10-1 lead, with six points coming off offensive boards from Bella Murphy, Kaitlin Grossman and Taylee Chirrick.
The Eagles answered cut it to 14-8 in favor of West after the first. The scoring pattern of single-digit quarters for Big Sky, and about 14 or so for West, kept up the rest of the afternoon.
When Big Sky was able to speed up the taller Golden Bears, things went well. It was chaotic at times, but it appeared to work in favor of the Eagles. But once the Golden Bears got things settled and played to their size advantage it was all West.
"We competed," Hobbs said. "Our kids were flying around. They never gave up. They were scrappy. We got ourselves into foul trouble which didn't help. ... I'm super proud of the way they responded to adversity."
Aubrey Hale led the Eagles with nine points. West was led by Kaitlyn Grossman's 12 points.
