MISSOULA — Caden Bateman and his Missoula Big Sky teammates left the court to a standing ovation from their home crowd with 1:17 left in the game Tuesday.
The outcome had been in hand for some time already, a rare occurrence for the still-rising Eagles (6-7), who led by double digits for the majority of the second half. But this was their moment to revel in the work they put in to earn a 55-37 win over Missoula Sentinel (6-7).
It’s the first home win in a crosstown contest for any current Big Sky player, and the program’s first home crosstown win since 2016. And it came in the seniors’ last-ever home game against another city school.
“It was huge,” Bateman said of that moment, unable to hold back is smile. “Crosstown is crazy, and it always has been. I’ve never been able to come out, usually, on top. Tonight, it feels so nice because we know what we can do. That’s a game that we can play, and we just showed the crowd and the rest of the community that we can play the game of basketball.”
Bateman, a 6-foot-5 presence, owned the inside with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Eagles finished with a 35-25 edge on the glass and turned several offensive rebounds into second-chance baskets.
Big Sky showed its disruptiveness around the ball, gaining a 17-13 edge in turnovers forced and converting many of those into fastbreak points. The Eagles showed nifty moves and an ability to flash the basket, with Eamon Higgins and Kolbe Jensen tallying nine points apiece, Josiah Cuaresma adding eight and Tre Reed chipping in seven.
“I felt like coming right out the gate, this week of practice, we’ve been holding each other accountable for way more things than we have all year,” Bateman said. “I think that brought us to where we are right now. We’ve lost games that we shouldn’t have lost, and we all knew that. We all have the same end goal, and it frustrates us and we get in our own heads. I think tonight was a good representation of what our standard is now. That's our bottom now.”
Big Sky came into the game with its seven losses all coming by single digits and by an average of 5.6 points per game. One of those losses was a 60-54 loss at Sentinel last month, followed soon by a 46-42 loss to Missoula Hellgate.
This time, the Eagles won, picking up their first crosstown victory since Feb. 21, 2020, against Sentinel, when Bateman was just returning to action from a broken wrist earlier that season. Now, he can say he played a key role in just their second win against Sentinel or Hellgate over the previous six seasons.
“When we played at Sentinel earlier this year, I let the crowd get to me, and it was the first time I ever received the ‘overrated’ chants,” Bateman said. “I knew they were coming, I didn’t know what to expect. Tonight, I was prepared for that, and I knew I was shutting them down, so it felt nice doing that. Just preparing for this game, the nerves were higher than for any other game. But I kept telling myself at the end of the day I have a job to get done and I’m playing for this team.”
Sentinel’s student section unleashed the “overrated” chants just once Tuesday, during the third quarter, but Bateman, a Montana men's basketball commit, shut them down with six points that frame. Big Sky raced out to a 26-16 halftime lead by outscoring Sentinel 15-5 in the second quarter after playing to an 11-11 tie in the first eight minutes.
Big Sky’s lead was trimmed as low as eight points, 30-22, in the third quarters, but the Eagles closed the frame on a 10-0 run to lead 43-25. They led by 13 or more the entire fourth quarter.
Sentinel senior Drew Klumph, a Montana football commit, paced the Spartans with 13 points. Kaden Sheridan added 10 points.
Sentinel struggled at the free throw line, making 17 of 33. Big Sky attempted only 10 but made six of them.
Up next, Sentinel and Hellgate will play at 7 p.m. Friday at UM’s Dahlberg Arena.
