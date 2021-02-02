MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky's scheduled varsity boys basketball game at Kalispell Glacier Tuesday night has been postponed.

According to a story in the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake, Glacier activities director Mark Dennehy announced in an email that it was "due to a COVID situation at Big Sky." Only the varsity game was postponed and Glacier and Big Sky are working to reschedule that contest.

The Big Sky boys have had to reschedule twice this season because of COVID-19. Back on Jan. 2, their home opener against Butte was postponed because of the virus.

The Butte game has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.

Ironically, Big Sky boys varsity coach Ryan Hansen discussed his concerns about COVID-19 with the Missoulian just days before the season started.

"I keep telling the guys, 'We don't know if there's going to be a tomorrow, so when we're in here, we have to cherish every moment and make the most of it,'" Hansen said.

"I really feel bad for the seniors in general with the weird year in school and sports. The parents, there's only going to be 25 (fans) allowed at a game. I think the seniors are pretty nervous right now but also excited. They just want a shot to show what they can do."

The Glacier at Big Sky girls basketball game is still on for Tuesday night.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments