MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky's scheduled varsity boys basketball game at Kalispell Glacier Tuesday night has been postponed.
According to a story in the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake, Glacier activities director Mark Dennehy announced in an email that it was "due to a COVID situation at Big Sky." Only the varsity game was postponed and Glacier and Big Sky are working to reschedule that contest.
The Big Sky boys have had to reschedule twice this season because of COVID-19. Back on Jan. 2, their home opener against Butte was postponed because of the virus.
The Butte game has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.
Ironically, Big Sky boys varsity coach Ryan Hansen discussed his concerns about COVID-19 with the Missoulian just days before the season started.
"I keep telling the guys, 'We don't know if there's going to be a tomorrow, so when we're in here, we have to cherish every moment and make the most of it,'" Hansen said.
"I really feel bad for the seniors in general with the weird year in school and sports. The parents, there's only going to be 25 (fans) allowed at a game. I think the seniors are pretty nervous right now but also excited. They just want a shot to show what they can do."
The Glacier at Big Sky girls basketball game is still on for Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.