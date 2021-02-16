Junior Louis Sanders jumped in the passing lane, picked off a pass and laid it in to give Missoula Big Sky a two-point edge with under 35 seconds remaining. His two clutch free throws just moments later stretched that advantage to four points, icing a 51-47 Big Sky win over Helena Capital on Tuesday.
Sanders, who finished with 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting and three rebounds, was put into a position to give his team the lead after senior Kade Olson found the bottom of the basket on back-to-back Big Sky possessions down the stretch to tie the game.
“We talked about before the game [that] it was going to be a battle all the way through and it proved to be,” Big Sky head coach Ryan Hansen said. “I was pretty proud of the kids for fighting back...and then to not panic and stay the course and get good shots and come back.”
Olson took a team-high 14 shots on Tuesday, resulting in a team-high 13 points to go along with his 11 rebounds.
While neither team shot the ball particularly well, both under 40 percent for the game, Big Sky seemed to find buckets when it needed them the most. Trailing 10-6 against a quarter, the Eagles dropped 20 points in the second quarter, and out-scored Capital 14-9 in the final eight minutes to erase a one-point deficit after three stanzas.
“We didn’t rebound in the second quarter, they got a lot of second chance opportunities and then they got hot,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “I thought they played off that momentum, shot the ball well in that second quarter. They played like they had nothing to lose and I thought our guys played not to lose quite often in that game, especially in the last minute and a half.”
Both teams pressed at times on Tuesday and employed zone defenses. It took awhile for Big Sky to finally break the Bruins’ pressure, but when the Eagles did, good things happened.
“Getting a little more comfortable, making a few adjustments and kids locking in and knowing where they’re supposed to be,” Hansen said of his team’s success with the pressure. “That was one thing we hadn’t been able to work on...It was good that they could adjust on the fly and get that done.”
Defensively for the visiting Eagles, their assignment was a simple one: stop junior Brayden Koch. While he did not hit his first 3-pointer until around the two-minute mark in the second quarter, Koch ended the half with three straight triples to halt a Big Sky push.
“I gotta give it to Koch, he put on a pretty special performance,” Hansen said. “I felt like we did make him work for most of his, but man, he’s tough to stop.”
Capital still entered the halftime locker room down two points and Koch could not find his stroke for long-range after intermission. He finished 3-for-10 from beyond the arch, but continuously found his way to the basket for high percentage shots on his way to 30 points. Koch also added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
With over 60 percent of their offense coming from Koch, the Bruins could just not keep pace as the junior began running out of steam late after playing all but 88 seconds on Tuesday evening.
“We can’t win if he’s scoring all of our points like that,” Almquist said of Koch. “We were very one-dimensional tonight. Much of it was us having to force it to him because we didn’t have other guys stepping up, and we need to have second and third guys contribute. We didn’t have that tonight. He had to play a lot of minutes, he was worn out at the end.”
Sophomore Hayden Opitz added 10 points and six rebounds for Capital as the lone Bruin to join Koch in double figures.
Of Capital’s 21 made field goals on Tuesday, 13 were courtesy of Koch as he attempted 30 of the Bruins’ 53 shots. Remove Koch’s 13-for-30 effort and Capital shot just 34.8 percent from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.
Big Sky managed a 38.3 percent clip from the field and shot 5-for-19 from behind the arc in the win. The Eagles made 10 of their 11 attempted free throws and received 18 points from their bench while holding a 32-31 advantage in the rebounding battle.
“For 32 minutes, they did a great job of competing, and it’s not often we get out-competed in our gym and I thought tonight we did,” Almquist said. “I thought they really got after us on the glass, were physical with us. That’s what everyone is going to do until we show we can handle it.”
With the win, Big Sky improves to 4-5 on the season and moves to 1-1 against Capital after a loss to the Bruins at home on Jan. 12. Capital falls to 4-5 this season following the defeat.
Capital is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday against Kalispell Flathead on the road. Tip off for that game is slated for 7:15 p.m. Big Sky will play host to Missoula Sentinel on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
