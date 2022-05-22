MISSOULA — Tre Reed remembers his father asking him a seemingly simple question at the time when he started playing basketball in third grade: Did he want to play in college?
Even at a young age, the answer was an easy “yes” for Reed, who comes from a family of basketball players. He had some doubts if he was good enough to play in college, like when he was on a struggling Big Sky team early in his high school career, but he refused to lose the dream he set so long ago.
Reed stayed committed over the years and has now earned himself that opportunity to play at the next level. He signed with Rocky Mountain College of the NAIA with his family in attendance Wednesday at Big Sky High School.
“Just the feeling of this and having everyone around watching just made it special,” he said. “It's awesome. I can’t put it into words. It’s one of the best feelings of my life. I’m just happy I’m able to continue on in my basketball career.”
Reed became one of the top basketball players in Montana by the end of his high school playing days. He was voted the Western AA defensive player of the year and a second-team all-conference selection his senior season.
His ability to be a shutdown defender is what he feels he’ll add to Rocky. The toughness and aggressiveness required to play that way is something he felt football helped him develop.
“It takes determination, no fear, you can’t be scared of your competition,” he said. “You got to think that you’re better than your competition and that they’re not going to get past you or anything.”
Reed will join a Rocky team that went 11-17 this past season. The Battlin’ Bears do have a history of success under coach Bill Dreikosen, who led them to the 2009 national title and has been the head coach since the 2000-01 season.
Reed was excited by Rocky’s potential to be winners again and the relationship he developed with Dreikosen and assistant coach Shaughn McKeon. At 6-foot-2, he projects as a guard and is good with the ball in his hands, averaging eight points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a senior.
“Tre brings a lot of variety to the court as a basketball player,” Dreikosen said in a news release. “He is a high-level defender. He brings good athleticism and is a very tough rebounding guard. Tre has proven he will do whatever needs to be done for the team on a daily basis.”
Reed didn’t just have individual success at Big Sky. He was a key factor in the Eagles making a culture change from a losing program into a winning program that reinvigorated excitement and school spirit in the gym at home games.
This year, Big Sky went 14-11 while earning a third-place trophy at the State AA boys basketball tournament. It was the Eagles’ best finish at state since placing fourth in 2007, and it was their first trophy at state since winning the 1997 state title.
“It’s been a huge commitment,” he said, “because when I came in here as a freshman, Big Sky was not a winning program. To change that and put my heart and effort into this school, it means a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.