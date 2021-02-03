MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate's varsity boys basketball games at Helena High on Thursday and against Helena Capital on Saturday have been postponed, Knights athletic director Nick Laatsch told 406mtsports.com.
The Knights' boys varsity team is in quarantine this week because it is a close contact with Missoula Big Sky, which had its Tuesday game against Kalispell Glacier canceled "due to a COVID situation at Big Sky." Hellgate and Big Sky played last Tuesday.
Neither game against the Helena schools has been rescheduled yet, but the plan is to try to make them up, Laatsch said.
He couldn't disclose whether or not a Hellgate player tested positive for COVID. The Knights' freshmen, sophomore and junior varsity boys teams weren't impacted as a close contact, nor were any of Hellgate's girls teams, he said. It's the first time Hellgate has had to reschedule a game this season.
"I feel very good about our pod structure and our safety procedures," Laatsch said.
The Kalispell Flathead varsity boys basketball game at Missoula Big Sky Thursday has also been postponed, according to the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake.
The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel boys basketball team has two games slated for this week and both are set to be held as scheduled, according to activities director Brian Fortmann.
Friday's boys and girls basketball games between Drummond and Philipsburg are off because of COVID-19 contact tracing with Drummond, which recently played against an opponent who had a positive test.
The Prospectors are not quarantined and will play at White Sulphur Springs Thursday night, a varsity-only double-header that Philipsburg picked up because of past cancellations with Anaconda and Lincoln.
—Frank Gogola and Bill Speltz
