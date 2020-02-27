MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate boys basketball players gathered near their bench as the buzzer sounded, and senior Rollie Worster broke down the team’s huddle like it was just another win on Thursday at Missoula Sentinel.
In a sense, it was just another tally in the win column for the top-ranked Knights who have the potential to be more than just regular-season conference champs. But on the other hand, the win was the culmination of an undefeated regular season for the Knights, who did so by completing a season sweep of crosstown rival Sentinel, ranked No. 3 in Class AA.
The victory didn’t come without some early intrigue. The teams traded blows in a first-half slugfest before the Knights pulled away for a 60-41 victory that moved them to 18-0 heading into the postseason one year after entering with one loss and finishing as the state runner-up.
“It wasn’t a goal that coach put on us or we put on ourselves,” Hellgate senior Abe Johnson said of going undefeated in the regular season. “We knew we were a talented team going into the season. Once things started rolling, it’s seemed like it’s been all uphill."
Johnson, a 6-foot-8 Army basketball commit, was one of three Knights to score in double figures, putting up a team-high 13 points, throwing down three dunks and blocking three shots. Senior Cam LaRance added 11 points, senior Kade McWilliams scored nine, junior Beckett Arthur added nine and junior Josh Wade chipped in seven, all in the first quarter.
LaRance scored five of his points in the second quarter and Johnson had four of his points in that frame as Hellgate closed the half on a 14-4 run to turn a 17-17 tie into a 31-21 advantage. The Knights showed their ball movement as the game wore on, with LaRance tabbing six assists and Worster, a Utah State signee, collecting seven helpers along with seven points in a distributor role before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“I think we were a little anxious at first,” Johnson said. “We weren’t as patient as we normally are. That probably comes from the fact that we scored in the 80s that past two games. We were aggressive and needed to be more patient. I think we did a good job of that starting the second quarter and second half.”
The Knights’ 19-point win in a battle of the state’s top two scoring offenses was their third-smallest margin of victory in 14 conference games. It lowered their average margin of victory this season to 28.7 points per game but still keeps them as the state’s No. 1 scoring offense (69.9 points per game) and No. 1 scoring defense (41.2 points allowed per game).
Hellgate has been the team to beat all year, going the entire regular season ranked No. 1 in Class AA. Since improving to 9-0, the Knights have been off to their best start since 1993, when they went 23-0 and won the state championship. They’ll continue to chase that elusive title when they return to Sentinel for the Western AA Divisional next week.
“It feels good to see our hard work pay off,” said Johnson, whose Knights haven’t played a game within single digits since the opener. “We’re playing good going into tournament time, but we’ve got to keep working to stay undefeated longer.”
Sentinel hung with Hellgate early, trailing just 17-16 after a tight first quarter and tying the game early in the second quarter by spreading the ball around and breaking the press. It was a complete flipping of the script for the Spartans from their previous meeting with Hellgate, when they trailed 17-2 early and 22-8 after one quarter in a 73-45 loss at Dahlberg Arena.
“We were tough, mentally and physically tough,” Sentinel coach Jay Jagelski said of the first quarter. “Hellgate tries to get you in that press early on. We knew that. We talked a lot about that, and we had them. The only way to beat a press is to go out and be tough and work together as a team and be mentally tough. We did that in the first quarter and the second quarter they took the press off.”
Hellgate went with a 1-3-1 defense after that and started to pull away with a 9-0 run to go up 26-17. Yet, Sentinel felt it was in the game down just 10 points at the half, and junior Alex Germer exploded for 10 of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter. No other Spartans scored in that frame as Hellgate, which blocked eight shots, pushed its lead to 46-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to get the game within four to six points going into the fourth quarter,” Jagelski said. “Obviously, that didn’t work out. We’ve got to work on the 1-3-1 and get better. They’re long, and we have to understand what we have to do to beat that. It’s understanding how they guard us in the half court. There will be adjustments.”
Sentinel was without junior wing Tony Frohlich-Fair, who was in street clothes on the bench. Jagelski declined to comment on why Frohlich-Fair didn’t play, saying “He’ll be back soon.”
Hellgate girls 63, Sentinel 44
Second-ranked Hellgate reached the 60-point plateau for the third consecutive game and fifth time this season in a 63-44 road win over crosstown rival Sentinel, ranked third in the state. The win, far from Hellgate’s 56-51 overtime win against Sentinel at Dahlberg Arena, pushed their record to 16-2 overall, 12-2 in the Western AA to close the regular season.
“We worked hard on breaking their press because their full-court press took us out of our game at Dahlberg,” Hellgate coach Rob Henthorn said. “So, I made the ladies come up with a new press breaker to beat their full-court press. We’re still learning to attack when they press instead of them attacking us."
Hellgate sophomore wing Bailee Sayler scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting, making four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Addy Heaphy added 13 points, draining a trio of 3-pointers. Sophomore Keke Davis and Kennedy McCorkle added seven points apiece.
The Knights closed the game on a 27-14 run after Sentinel got as close as six points, 36-30, midway through the third quarter. The Spartans had an answer for seemingly every Hellgate run before that.
“It was good team basketball,” Henthorn said. “They look for the open player. They made the extra pass. They drive to the hole. We shot better from the field. We shot good free throws. We just played a good, complete game. That’s what we want before divisionals.”
Sentinel senior Lexi Deden, a Montana State signee, paced the Spartans with 15 points. Sophomore Kodi Fraser added 10 points, and junior Challis Westwater chipped in six.
The Spartans dropped to 13-4 overall, 9-4 in the Western AA heading into their regular-season finale Saturday.
