MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate grad Rollie Worster showed glimpses of why he was recruited to play in the Mountain West during Utah State's season-opening 85-69 loss to VCU in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Worster, a two-time Montana Gatorade player of the year, scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting and grabbed one rebound in his first career start, showing peeks of the shooting touch that helped him leave Hellgate as the school's all-time scoring leader.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard opened the game 3-for-4 shooting for six points in the first half and ended the day having made both of his free throw attempts and missed each of his 3-point attempts.
Worster, a four-time all-state selection in four years starting for the Knights, saw 24 minutes worth of action, being hampered by four personal fouls, two of which came in the opening 14 mintues, limiting him to eight first-half minutes.
He also committed four turnovers, three of which came in the final 13 minutes, without generating an assist, showing he still has much more room for growth at the college level.
"I thought our freshmen played really well. I thought Steven Ashworth and Rollie Worster did a great job of handling their pressure," Utah State coach Craig Smith said, going on to mention other freshmen.
He later added: "Youth is what it is. We're not going to use those kind of things as excuses. We believe in those guys. I think those guys are going to be very, very good players."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.