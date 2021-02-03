MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate's varsity boys basketball game at Helena High on Thursday has been postponed, Knights athletic director Nick Laatsch told 406mtsports.com.
The Knights' boys varsity team is in quarantine this week because it is a close contact with Missoula Big Sky, which had its Tuesday game against Kalispell Glacier canceled "due to a COVID situation at Big Sky." Hellgate and Big Sky played last Thursday.
Hellgate's game against Helena High was the team's only scheduled game this week and the only game affected by the quarantine, according to Laatsch. The game hasn't been rescheduled yet, but the plan is to try to make it up, he added.
Laatsch couldn't disclose whether or not a Hellgate player tested positive for COVID. The Knights' girls teams weren't impacted as a close contact, nor were Hellgate's freshmen, sophomore and junior varsity boys teams, he said. It's the first time Hellgate has had to reschedule a game this season.
"I feel very good about our pod structure and our safety procedures," Laatsch said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.