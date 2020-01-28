MISSOULA — Hellgate senior Cam LaRance is no stranger scoring buckets on the Big Sky basketball court, suiting up for the Eagles before transferring across town prior to his final season.
LaRance returned to Big Sky for the first time since then and showed his scoring prowess with a game-high 20 points in the Knights’ 76-46 win on Tuesday as the Knights improved to 10-0, their best start since 1993.
“I didn’t think it was going to be too emotional,” LaRance said. “It wasn’t very emotional for me, but it felt good to be back in the gym and get a crosstown win.”
LaRance is no longer the main focus of opposing defense at Hellgate, like he was when he was shouldering the load at Big Sky. He’s now alongside a pair of future Division I players in guard Rollie Worster (Utah State) and forward Abe Johnson (Army).
LaRance was forced into running the offense and drawing the defense’s attention when Worster left midway through the first quarter with foul trouble. He came through by scoring 13 points that quarter, including 11 in a row after Worster went to the bench, helping Hellgate push its lead from 11-0 to 22-6.
“When we lose a great player like Rollie, we’ve got to stick to our basics and keep the ball moving and stay in motion,” LaRance said. “I just found my shot and was just feeling good and was just making everything.”
LaRance is well known for his scoring capabilities, ranking second in Class AA last season with 18.1 points, trailing only Worster, who averaged 20.4 points. He came into Tuesday averaging 14.4 points and has been one of the Knights’ three leading scorers along with Johnson and Worster.
Johnson came through with 17 points against Big Sky, while Josh Wade added 12. Worster finished with nine points, fouling out with 2:20 to play in the third quarter and Hellgate up 57-23.
“If we can make simple basketball plays, we have enough guys that can make plays and will make the right play, whether it’s a scoring play or for a teammate,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. “With Rollie out, Cam was making good basketball plays. We were finding him, and he found others for points, too.”
The Knights were going to be a state-title favorite this season even before LaRance transferred to Hellgate. They returned their top two players from last year’s state runner-up team that lost on an overtime buzzer beater in the title game, finishing the season 21-2.
However, the winning ways are new to LaRance, who went 6-56 in his three seasons playing for the Eagles. Hellgate surpassed that win total in about one month and are the only undefeated team remaining in Class AA, while Big Sky dropped to 0-11.
The Knights came into Tuesday with a 9-0 record, leading the state in scoring offense (66.6 points) and scoring defense (41.1 points allowed). Their win over Butte on Saturday gave them their best start since 1993, when they went 23-0 and won the state title, surpassing the 8-0 record they started with in 2015.
“I like our unselfishness,” LaRance said. “It’s really fun to play with these guys. We all have a trust in each other and can get the job done. We’re talking more on the floor together. Building our chemistry and our defense is getting better every day.”
The Knights made quick work of Big Sky, using their full-court press to force turnovers and score in transition. They jumped out to an 11-0 lead and were up 22-8 after the first quarter, forcing 15 turnovers while allowing just four field goal attempts.
The Eagles turned over the ball just 14 times in the final three quarters as they fixed their press breaker. But the game had gotten out of reach with Hellgate building a 42-17 lead at the half.
Big Sky junior Kade Olson led the Eagles with 15 points off the bench while playing with a separated shooting shoulder.
“Turnovers were the difference in the game,” Big Sky coach Ryan Hansen said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason. They’re long. They’re tall. They bring a lot of pressure, and they’re good at it. They’re a tough matchup We’re smaller. We had some issues locating their shooters.”
