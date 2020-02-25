MISSOULA — Hellgate senior Rollie Worster walked to the sideline, slapped hands with head coach Jeff Hays, teammates and others as he walked down the bench before grabbing four cups of water to pass out to the other Knights who came off the floor with him early in the fourth quarter Tuesday.
It was the final time Worster, one of the great Montana high school basketball players in recent memory, was subbed out of a game at Hellgate’s home gym. There wasn’t any grandiosity or excessive fanfare or pause in the action for a standing ovation from the crowd — and that’s just the way Worster wanted it to go.
“I don’t really care about that stuff that much,” Worster said after spending nearly 10 minutes talking with his grandparents, dad and sister who came out to watch him at home for the last time, witnessing an 86-45 win for the undefeated and top-ranked Knights.
“It’s not a big deal to me,” he continued. “If it happens, it’s cool and I appreciate it. But it shows our unselfishness that we kept cheering the team on from the bench.”
Hays knew not to make a show of it anyway when subbing Worster out of the game.
The Knights have seven seniors, so it was the final home game for many players. They were up more than 30 points on crosstown rival Big Sky and didn’t want to rub it in. And maybe most importantly, Hays knew Worster wouldn’t want the individual recognition.
“He doesn’t like the attention,” Hays said. “He doesn’t want it. He just wants to play and have fun and get after it.”
Worster has been in the spotlight of Missoula basketball for most of his high school career, being offered a scholarship by Montana after an all-state freshman year and committing prior to his sophomore season. More interest followed as he became a three-time all-state player and the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year last season, so he took a scholarship to play for Utah State in the Mountain West Conference.
A versatile player, Worster saved one of his best scoring performances at home for last. The 6-foot-3 guard went out with a flourish by scoring a game-high 27 points, including two first-half dunks, while carding a handful of assists in just over three quarters of action.
It was his fourth-best scoring output in 37 home games and tied for his eight-high single-game total as a four-year varsity player. His career high is 32 points, and his high at home is 31, which he scored on Saturday, making the 58 combined points his most over a two-game home stretch.
“It’s been fun coming out here every night,” Worster said of playing at home. “We get a lot of support, Students show up, parents, friends, family, so it’s really fun. I don’t think it’s really set in yet because we’re stilling playing, but I’ll definitely feel how special it was towards the end of the season. It was just fun. The crowd was loud, especially for crosstown.”
The game Tuesday was another example of how Worster is a consistent scorer. It was his 26th time leading the Knights in scoring in 37 home games.
The offensive outburst upped his school record to 1,662 points in his career, ahead of revered players like Tres Tinkle and Blaine Taylor. Far from just a scorer, Worster ranks fourth in program history for rebounds and assists, trailing Hays in both of those categories.
“It was a little bittersweet being the final time,” Hays said of coaching Worster at home. “He’s such an amazing player, an amazing athlete. He also such a great person and a leader that he’s somebody that all of our kids can look up to. He’s just truly remarkable. It’s a special experience to be able to have him here.”
Worster has helped make special memories for Hellgate and its fans at home games over the years. Since he joined the team as a freshman, the Knights have gone 30-7 in their gym, including 6-1 in crosstown home games. Even more impressive, they went 22-1 in the final 23 home games and have won 21 consecutive home contests against in-state schools.
It was too difficult for Worster to pick out any specific moment or game that stand outs from his time playing at home.
“We don’t want to lose any game ever, especially on our home court at home,” he said. “I think we just take a lot of pride in that and come out and play hard. We get a lot of the student body out, and they support us really well, and we’re all thankful for that.
“It’s always been super fun. The atmosphere’s great. It gets loud. And there’s been a lot of good competition.”
The one thing that’s eluded Worster is a state championship. The Knights are a favorite to win that coveted title this year, improving to 17-0 with the victory over Big Sky. They’ve locked up the top seed to the Western AA divisional with one game left in the regular season before starting their playoff run one year after losing in the title game on a buzzer beater in overtime.
Big Sky, coming off an upset win over No. 3 Missoula Sentinel, got a team-high 13 points from Kade Olson was unable to slow down the Knights. Senior Cam LaRance scored 20 points, and senior Abe Johnson, an Army commit, added 15 points, including an alley-oop dunk as Worster made his final assist at home, high-fiving players on the bench as he ran back down the court.
“I think we’re just moving the ball well as a team,” Worster said. “Our press has really helps to create some havoc and turnovers and get some easy buckets. Once we start rolling, everyone starts hitting shots. We’re also moving well without the ball, playing together and playing good, solid defense and helping each other out and not just guarding our own man.”
Nine Hellgate players scored in the win. All 11 of them played, including all seven seniors — Worster, Johnson, LaRance, Wes Salonen, Kade McWilliams, Brandon Coladonato and Aidan Gilham — as Hays made sure to get them all in the game.
“I don’t know if it was important, but it was the right thing to do,” Hays said. “This is a great group of kids that they have worked hard, they support each other and the best part about it is they want to see each other do well. That’s what makes it so fun. I thought all our seniors contributed and had fun tonight.”
Hellgate will try to complete an undefeated regular season Thursday at Missoula Sentinel in another crosstown game. Sentinel hosts the Western AA divisional tournament next week, and there’s potential Hellgate may have to play a loser-out game at home, but it would take a monumental upset in the week before the state tournament.
“We want to make sure this was our last home game,” Worster said. “I think we’re excited for the next couple weeks.”
