Hellgate senior Rollie Worster broke the school’s all-time scoring, supplanting current Oregon State senior Tres Tinkle atop the list.
Worster scored a season-high 29 points in the Knights’ 81-49 road win over Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday to increase his career point total to 1,586 points in his 85th career game at Hellgate. Tinkle scored 1,580 points in 72 games across the 2013-15 seasons.
Worster is up to 289 points this season through 14 games and is on pace to score 495, which would be a single-season personal best for him. He scored 342 as a freshman, 476 as a sophomore and 479 as a junior, the year in which he passed former Hellgate and Griz great Blaine Taylor (1974-76) to move into second place.
More than a scorer, Worster is fourth in school history for career rebounds and fourth in career assists. The well-rounded play helped him become a Utah State signee.
Worster broke the record on his first 2-point basket in the third quarter, a 10-point frame for him. He scored 19 points in the first half and had all 29 of his points in the first three quarters, making 11 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and four of five free-throw attempts.
Hellgate senior Cam LaRance added 19 points for the top-ranked Knights, who improved to 14-0 overall, 10-0 in conference. Teammate Abe Johnson, an Army commit, added 17 points.
