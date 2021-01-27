MISSOULA — Beckett Arthur’s future is on the soccer field, but he sure is trying to make his final season on the basketball court at Missoula Hellgate a memorable one.
It hasn’t come without some pressure, though, as he’s gone from being a role player to becoming a focal point of the defending State AA co-champs following the graduation of three players who are now at the college level.
He’s embraced the challenge and is giving the Knights quite the kick, even while dealing with the extra stress of picking which college soccer program he’s going to sign with in the coming weeks.
“I was a captain on the soccer team, and I think that gave me a lot of confidence coming into this season that I could be a leader if I need to be, and I’m trying my best,” Arthur said after second-ranked Hellgate (5-1) posted a 65-54 home win over Big Sky (2-4) on Tuesday. It was the Knights’ 19th straight win over the Eagles, 17th consecutive home victory and 10th win in a row against the two Missoula AA schools.
“I think the biggest thing is being confident and having players around you who support you,” he continued. “I wouldn’t have any confidence if I didn’t have my friends. They’re like, ‘Hey it’s a great shot, keep going.’ But I think in another way, now that I’m older, I’m a senior and everyone not necessarily looks up to me but can follow what I do because I know a little bit more than they do. I think it was the same in soccer.”
Arthur has taken over guard duties following the graduation of four-time all-state player Rollie Worster. No single person can replace Worster, a do-everything player who is starting at Utah State and is tied for the most starts among freshmen in the nation, but Beckett is trying to do what’s needed.
Those are big shoes to fill in a game that requires hands, not feet like on the soccer field, where Beckett thrives. He was the 2020 Western AA boys soccer player of the year and won three state titles, including an emotional one this fall after the basketball team was unable to play in the state championship game last year because of the pandemic.
“Beckett is a fantastic athlete, a fantastic competitor having played in the soccer program for four years,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “He just knows how to compete, so he has this awareness about him. He’s not the most skilled, like in terms of ballhandling, but he’s very smooth. Great athlete, great awareness, and I think that’s what allows him to go from being an ultimate role player last year to elevating himself and those around him.”
Arthur knew he’d have a bigger role, so he spent time in the offseason putting up shots and working on dribbling with his left hand, his non-dominant hand. He’s gone from shooting balls into the soccer net to splashing them through net of a basketball hoop, ranking third on the team with 12.7 points per game after he scored a season-high 21 against Big Sky in addition to four assists.
The 6-foot-2 Arthur has also been able to translate a skill developed on the soccer field over to the basketball court.
“One of the reasons I love basketball is because it complements soccer in almost every way,” said Arthur, who is considering offers from Westminster College, Whitworth University and Point Loma Nazarene University, among others.
“I play midfield for soccer, and that gives me the ability to see through the court, like see a play before it happens. I think that kind of helps me pass and get teammates open because I can kind of see what I need to do before it happens.”
Arthur showed his ability to make a needed shot when he hit a 3-point buzzer-beater in an overtime victory against Butte on Friday. The 3-ball has become a bigger part of the Knights’ offense because of the loss of 6-8 forward Abe Johnson, who now plays at Army. It also hurts that they graduated Cam LaRance, who took his perimeter shooting to Montana Tech.
Hellgate is averaging about one 3-point attempt per minute, Hays said, because they lack an interior presence. They made nine 3-pointers against Big Sky with good ball movement, and they were then able to attack inside in the second half, out-scoring Big Sky 18-9 in the third quarter to turn a 33-25 halftime lead into a 51-34 advantage.
“Our passing has gotten dramatically better,” Hays said of the first six games. “When we get rattled or pressured, instead of just moving the ball, we get some cuts and some movements, and I think that just creates a flow and an energy within our offense.”
It’s not just Arthur who is tasked with carrying the load. He has a returning starter alongside him in Josh Wade, another role player last year who’s stepped up his game by averaging 13.7 points and scoring 13 against Big Sky. Then there’s Cayve LaRance, who is leading the team with 14.8 points per game and scored 12 against Big Sky.
It’s still early in the season, but at the same time it’s not. The Knights have played only six games, but Thursday’s crosstown matchup at Sentinel will mark the midpoint of their abbreviated 14-game regular season. Big Sky will head to Butte on Thursday after getting 14 points from Louis Sanders and 12 from Caden Bateman in the loss.
Beckett is well aware there's still room for improvement for himself and the Knights, who've surprised many people, including Hays himself, with just the one loss, a turnover-marred two-point defeat on the road.
“When we’re engaged defensively, when we’re active and we go rebound the ball, I feel like we’re a tough team to score on,” Hays said. “We’re still trying to get that message across that when you guys do this, your offense is better.
“We’re still trying to figure out different things we can do to benefit our guys and put them in the best position after not seeing them over the summer. I think that’s going to be something that evolves over the course of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.