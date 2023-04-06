BOZEMAN — Basketball standouts Connor Dick from Missoula Hellgate and Braeden Gunlock of Bigfork are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for March after leading their teams to state championships.

Dick poured in 28 points as Hellgate throttled Billings West 70-50 in the Butte Civic Center on March 11 for the Knights' first outright Class AA crown since 2013. His performance, coach Jeff Hays said, was "one of the better performances I've ever seen. Especially for a state championship game."

The senior Knight, who averaged better than 15 points per game for the season, also scored 13 points in a semifinal win over Bozeman and 12 in a quarterfinal triumph over Bozeman Gallatin.

Gunlock was a force for Bigfork, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as the Valkyries defeated Big Timber 49-37 in Great Falls for the Class B title in their final year in the classification before moving on to Class A.

Before her crowning moment, Gunlock scored 33 points and hauled down 17 boards in a 56-47 semifinal win over Huntley Project and had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 52-38 thumping of Baker in the quarterfinals. In the Western B divisional, Gunlock provided 18 points in the championship game against Missoula Loyola, 14 in a semifinal rout of St. Ignatius and 23 in quarterfinal romp over Deer Lodge.

Gunlock averaged just under 20 points per game over her sophomore season and had eight double-doubles as Bigfork won its first title and finished undefeated.