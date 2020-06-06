MISSOULA — Rollie Worster was the face of not just one but two sports during his high-impact career at Missoula Hellgate.
He was best known as a star on the basketball court; that’s why he’s heading to NCAA Division I Utah State on scholarship to play in the Mountain West Conference. But Worster also was a catalyst in the resurrection of the football program.
His drive to strive for greatness in whatever he does led to a level of success that’s now helped him earn the Missoulians honor as the overall area boys athlete of the year and boys basketball athlete of the year.
“You can’t work as hard as he does and not be driven to achieve those types of things,” Hellgate basketball coach Jeff Hays said.
Worster picked up nearly every individual accomplishment he could potentially earn on the basketball court. He was a four-year all-state player and became just the fourth repeat winner in state history for the Gatorade Montana Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
A 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard, Worster leaves Hellgate as the program’s all-time leading scorer, having passed hallowed players like Tres Tinkle and Blaine Taylor. He wasn’t just a scorer, finishing second on the school’s career list for assists and third in rebounds.
“If you could build a player in those video games, he’s that guy,” Hays said. “He’s amazing. If he were 6-10 or something, that would be the only thing. He’s got all five of those physical tools to be a ‘five-tool player,’ but he’s also got that mental makeup that he’s not going to give in, he’s not going to quit. He’s that fighter and competitor that pushes himself to be the best. But he does it in a way that he’s also the best teammate.”
Hays added: “He’s just such an amazing two-way player. We haven’t seen that here at Hellgate and probably never will again.”
Worster and Hellgate’s redemption tour to win a state championship was cut short this past March when the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus after the semifinal round, which the Knights got through with an undefeated record. That came one year after they lost in the title game on a last-second shot in overtime after going into that game with just one loss.
Hellgate didn’t have quite that success on the football field, but what they did accomplish was impressive given they didn’t have varsity football when Worster was a freshman. He helped guide the return to varsity competition the next year, serving as the quarterback and either a safety or linebacker over the years, earning all-state honors on both sides of the ball.
The Knights ended their 57-game losing streak during Worster’s junior year and won three games this past season. The impact he made in that turnaround isn’t lost on Knights football coach Mick Morris.
“I think he’s as important or more important than anyone, even the coaches, in bringing the program back,” Morris said. “We certainly couldn’t have done the things we did without him. We had a lot of kids who were instrumental, and we couldn’t have done it without a lot of them, but he’s an incredibly special football player.”
Morris added: “Our football team being so young lacked knowing how to compete. Rollie’s competitive in everything he does. Kids certainly fed off of him. He brought the fire and intensity, which is a requirement to have. It was pretty phenomenal.”
Worster had the opportunity to play Division I football on scholarship if that’s what he desired. He stuck with basketball, his true love, but the quiet and humble star won’t soon forget what it was like helping to breath life back into the football program.
“I think everyone was just really proud of what we did,” Worster said. “We can look back and say we rebuilt the program and brought it back on its feet.”
