MISSOULA — The basketball season just got a little busier for Loyola Sacred Heart coach and administrator Travis Walker.
Entering his fourth year as the head girls basketball coach for the Breakers, the school announced he would helm the boys program as well. Walker takes over for Eddie Stack, who had led the program since 2014 and had a coaching role with the program since 2007.
"Coach Eddie Stack did an amazing job here, the success he had with the program will be hard to match," Walker said. "Him and his staff were absolutely wonderful. Some big shoes to fill, but it's going to be a good challenge."
Walker has found plenty of success on the basketball court as head coach of the Breakers. Loyola was named Class B girls basketball co-champion in March after concerns related to coronavirus shut down the state tournament early.
Loyola finished the season 25-0. It was the first girls basketball title for the school in 14 years.
Walker will inherit a strong basketball program from Stack. Loyola has advanced to the Class B state basketball tournament four of the past six years, including two runs that ended in the championship game. Loyola was runner-up in 2014-15 and 2018-19 and also made the consolation semifinals during the 2016-17 season.
"We have a lot of great pieces and parts, and we're assembling some other parts that are going to be incredible," Walker said. "I'm really looking forward to getting to work with the boys as well as the girls, just looking forward to getting to work with all the kids."
A high school coach helming both the boys squad and girls squad is rare but not completely unheard of. Just last year, Manhattan Christian head coach Jeff Bellach took both the boys and girls teams to the state tournament. He was just the third Montana coach to do that, according to MTNSports.
Being busy with coaching isn't exactly new to Walker, who saw his father, Duane Walker, coach at Malta, Plentywood, Fort Benton and Belgrade and serve as an administrator at Hardin.
It's definitely something Walker has picked his dad's brain about.
"I think there was one point in his life where he didn't even have an assistant coach for a period of one or two years," Walker said. "He ran the freshman, the JV and the varsity all at the same time. I remember going up there when I was a boy and watched his practices from three in the afternoon until nine o'clock every day, so it's not going to be much different.
"If it's something you love to do, it's what you're meant to do."
Walker is also the activities director at Loyola, a role which takes a not insignificant amount of his time. He also will help with girls and boys golf along with Kelly Matheny in the spring. They're taking over for Mike Trudnowski.
That time commitment takes a toll, and he's extremely thankful his wife, Catie (McElmurry) Walker for how supportive she has been.
He knows something about time management as a former standout wide receiver for the Grizzlies. He was also a three-sport athlete in high school and is enshrined in the MHSA Hall of Fame.
Coaching two teams will have its logistical challenges as well — Class B activities directors will meet soon to hammer out a schedule — and the path forward looks like it'll include a lot of doubleheaders.
Those will be some long nights, but for a coach who loves coaching like UM mascot Monte Bear loves trampolines at halftime, it'll be worth it.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Walker said. "I'm a gym rat, and I absolutely love basketball."
