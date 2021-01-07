MISSOULA — Late in the fourth quarter of Missoula Sentinel's 77-64 win over Kalispell Flathead, Spartan forwards Alex Germer and Tony Frohlich-Fair each broke away for dunks on back-to-back possessions.
The rim still rattling from the first in the quiet gym, it put an exclamation point on the season-opening win for the Spartans. Less than 50 people total were in the gym as the coronavirus pandemic still rages, and it made for a very different type of basketball experience.
It was easy to hear coaches during timeouts, and everything on the court seem amplified without crowd noise. But with plays like the back-to-back dunks, the teams did manage to — had to — create their own energy.
"We both know how hard we work and he passed it to me, I got (a dunk) and then on the next play he got one and that was just really fun," Frohlich-Fair said. "That's just kinda what we hope this season is like."
The pair of seniors combined for 40 field goal attempts, with Frohlich-Fair scoring 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Germer converted 12 of 26 attempts from the field. Germer finished with 37 points and hit 6 of 14 attempts from behind the 3-point line.
Sentinel had 23 total attempts from behind the 3-point line, which was in line with its average from last year. In the 2019-20 season, the Spartans attempted 17.6 3-pointers per game and hit 29.1% of those attempts. Sentinel hit eight total 3-point shots on the evening.
First-year Spartans head coach Jason Maki thought the game was a little sloppy and put some of it on a two-week period the program was paused due to COVID. Several members of the program caught the virus, and Maki felt his team's conditioning was a little behind, but he expected as much.
"We talked about COVID being so weird, but you feel normal while playing basketball," Maki said. "So that was really fun ... it was just fun to play basketball."
A 12-3 run over the final three minutes of the third quarter gave Sentinel the separation it needed after Flathead closed the game to 42-39 with 3:24 left in the frame.
Frohlich-Fair scored a tough shot under the basket and then was fouled on a 3-point attempt, making two of the three free throws. Germer, on back-to-back offensive possessions, converted a 3-point play and then hit a 3-point shot to swell the lead.
Germer and Frohlich-Fair combined to score 15 points in the third quarter. Sentinel allowed the Braves to score just 10 points total in that period.
"Defensively, we just didn't get it done. Our rotations weren't where they needed to be and we didn't rebound at times," first-year Flathead coach Dirk Johnsrud said. "But overall I'm really happy with my crew. I thought they battled and competed extremely hard and things looked good at times."
The Braves did hold a lead several times in the first half and trailed by just six going into the break. Turnovers and defensive lapses did take their toll, and eventually there was just too much Spartan size and length for Flathead to overcome.
Joston Cripe scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the Braves, with Hunter Hickey the only other Flathead player in double figures, scoring 13.
TJ Rausch had nine points for the Spartans, all of which came in the second half. Flathead hit 20 of 29 free throws while Sentinel drained 18 of 29 attempts from the line.
Next up for Sentinel is a game on the road at Glacier this weekend. The Flathead boys host 1-0 Big Sky on Saturday.
"When we finally got back on the court as a team, it was just super fun," Frohlich-Fair said. "Even though we've lost some time, like with preseason games, I think that practice, practicing hard has made up for it."
