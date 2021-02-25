HELENA — A 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter helped the Missoula Sentinel boys basketball capture a 59-45 win over Helena High on Thursday night.
It is Sentinel’s 13th-straight win of the season as they improve to a perfect 13-0 with one game remaining on the regular season schedule. The Bengals fall to 0-13 with the loss despite putting up a fight for the better part of third and a half quarters.
“I thought Helena came out and played their butts off and it took us a little while to match their intensity,” Sentinel head coach Jason Maki said. “Big fella gave us some trouble inside. We were driving at him and that didn’t work out so well. I just think we kinda wore them down a little bit. We played a bunch of guys and eventually we had our little run with our pressure and that was the difference in the game.”
A deep 3-pointer near the half-court logo by Helena junior Kaden Huot brought the Bengals within two points mid-way through the fourth quarter. That would be the closest Helena got down the stretch as an and-one layup by Sentinel senior Hayden Kolb and a turnover and layup courtesy of Alex Germer gave the Spartans all the cushion they needed.
Germer finished with 10 points and three rebounds on 3-for-6 shooting, while senior Parker Lindsay notched a team-high 12 points in the victory. Kolb chipped in nine points and seniors TJ Rausch and Tony Frohlich-Fair added seven and six points, respectively.
After entering the night averaging 25.3 points per game, Germer was limited to a 1-for-3 effort inside the arc, but knocked down two 3-pointers.
“They had a great game plan on Alex,” Maki said. “It was working early and then with some of his patience, he was able to get some easy baskets. Then him and Tony finding each other deep [in transition], those layups were huge as well.”
Senior Austin Zeiler and Huot paced Helena with 15 points each. As a team, the Bengals shot 34 percent from the field, including 7-for-26 (26 percent) from 3-point range on Thursday. While Helena out-rebounded Sentinel 18-13, they turned the ball over 11 times to the opposition’s three and allowed the Spartans increasingly good looks from high-percentage locations on the court down the stretch.
In what was not a good shooting beginning to the game for the Spartans, they ended up shooting 47 percent from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers, four of which came from the combined efforts of Germer and Kolb.
“You’re not always going to shoot the ball the best, but you have to find a way to win and that’s what a great team does,” Germer said. “Especially getting down to state tournament time, we gotta find a way to play in these awkward types of games.”
Sam Norum was the reason for Sentinel’s struggles finishing around the rim early in the contest. With his length at 6-foot-10, Norum was credited with just one block, but changed the trajectory of many shots and made it tough for the Spartans to shoot over him.
“A big part of our game plan was just to try to limit Germer’s shots,” Helena head coach Brandon Day said. “We held him to 10 [points] tonight, which I think is pretty good and Sam was a big part of that. Sam did a good job of stepping up and helping.”
Norum picked up his fourth foul toward the end of the third quarter, leaving Helena’s painted area void of his length until well into the fourth quarter. Sentinel seized that opportunity and rode a late spurt of offense to remain perfect on the season.
Sentinel wraps up its regular season slate Friday against Butte on the road. Tip off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Helena is slated to play Helena Capital on Saturday with a 3:45 p.m. tip off.
“These guys have some high goals and one of them was to win the west and the other was to go undefeated in the west,” Maki said of his team. “We definitely have something to play for, plus it’s nice to be playing your best basketball as you go into the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.