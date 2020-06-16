MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel has hired its new boys basketball coach, the school announced on Monday morning.
Jason Maki, a Sentinel alumni, has been a high school basketball coach for 25 years in Oregon and will take over the vacant head coaching job. He has coached at Beaverton and Sandy high schools. Until Monday, he was the head coach at Sandy, a position he has held since May of 2008.
Maki was previously at Beaverton for 13 years.
"Good morning! Pending board approval, I will be the new varsity boys basketball coach at Sentinel HS in Missoula, Montana!," Maki said in a tweet. "It has been an honor and a privilege to be a Sandy Pioneer the past 12 years but let’s GO Spartans!"
Maki takes over for Jay Jagelski, who announced his resignation in mid-April. Jagelski took over the Spartans ahead of the 2012-13 season and was 95-86 over his eight years at the school.
Jagelski is still a teacher at the school and told 406mtsports.com at the time he could envision himself still being around the team. Jagelski said his resignation was due to a desire to spend more time around his family.
A graduate of Whitman College and the 2012-13 Northwest Conference Coach of the Year. Maki will also join the school as a social studies teacher.
Maki went 32-44 as head coach at Beaverton over three years. He compiled a record of 132-86 while at Beaverton coaching the junior varsity and freshman teams before making the transition to head coach.
"Maki’s strong background in developing team chemistry, a systematic approach to utilizing personnel all with an emphasis in building strong relationships will provide a championship experience for our boys basketball program," Missoula Sentinel athletic director Dane Oliver said in a release by the school.
