The Spartans and Bulldogs treated the Butte Civic Center to a physical contest Saturday.
Missoula Sentinel defeated Butte 74-40, thanks in part to a 22-point display from junior Alex Germer, who made eight free throws in a contest that 42 total free throws attempted.
Spartans head coach Jay Jagelski credited his team for meeting the Bulldogs in terms of physicality.
“Our boys have to keep adapting to these things,” Jagelski said. “This is the first time I’ve actually coached in Butte, it’s been a while since Butte and Sentinel have played each other… But you just have to adjust and go with it.”
The Spartans wasted no time taking advantage over the Bulldogs, as Sentinel outscored Butte 23-6 in the opening quarter.
Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said that his team has to be better about playing with more passion from the opening tip.
“I thought the energy coming from our side was terrible,” Luedtke said. “On offense and defense… [Sentinel] is a good team, but no matter how good the team is, we just have to give better effort, that’s the bottom line.”
The Bulldogs shot significantly better in the second quarter, as junior Jake Olson and senior Tommy Mellott helped Butte’s offense get off the ground.
However, the play of Spartans juniors Tony Frohlich-Fair and TJ Rausch didn’t allow Butte much of a chance to cut into Sentinel’s lead as both teams each scored 14 points in the second quarter.
A physical, foul-heavy contest didn’t get much smoother, culminating in a technical on Sentinel, which was followed by a trey from Bulldog senior Andrew Booth.
The Butte momentum was short-lived though, as the Spartans overcame the Bulldogs’ burst and begin to find more open looks on the perimeter, which Sentinel made the most of as Jagelski’s squad extended their lead.
Jagelski said that his team’s second-half performance, especially after the technical foul, featured key contributions from several bench players, and was a key in the victory.
“Two of our best players had to come out,” Jagelski said. “The kids that were out there did a great job of responding and executed.”
Sentinel was led by Germer’s 22, while Frohlich-Fair followed up with 16 points. Junior Hayden Kolb added 12 points, and the sophomore duo of Peyton Stevens and Zac Crews each finished with four points.
Mellott led the Bulldogs with nine points, while junior Blake Drakos contributed seven points. Butte had three players finish with six points: Olson, Booth and senior Ryan Burt.
“We’re still working and we’re halfway through the season,” Luedtke said. “It’s about time that we start figuring some stuff out, and as coaches, we have to make sure that our guys are prepared.”
Sentinel travels to Glacier on Thursday, while Butte also hits the road to Helena to take on the Bengals on Feb. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.