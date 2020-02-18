The Missoula Sentinel boys basketball team got payback for one of its two losses this season and moved up in the final 406mtsports.com rankings of the 2019-20 season.

The Spartans beat Helena Capital 64-54 at home Saturday and traded places with the Bruins in the Class AA rankings. Now-No. 3 Sentinel lost 72-59 at Capital on Jan. 18. Its only other defeat was against top-ranked Missoula Hellgate on Jan. 31.

Hardin remained No. 1 in Class A thanks to its 91-60 win Thursday over Lodge Grass, which stayed at No. 2 in Class B. Lodge Grass beat Lame Deer, which fell No. 6 to No. 8 in Class B, 84-70 on Saturday.

Huntley Project, the top-ranked Class B team, edged No. 3 Colstrip 55-51 last Tuesday, and No. 4 Three Forks defeated No. 9 Columbus on Saturday.

A record-setting 68 points from Brad Cichosz helped Harlem crush Poplar on Saturday and move up to No. 6 in Class B.

Shelby moved into the Class B rankings at No. 10.

In Class C, Seeley-Swan entered rankings at No. 10, and Fort Benton solidified its No. 3 spot with a 63-42 victory over No. 9 Chinook.

Records are through Feb. 17

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (15-0)

2. Billings West (13-1)

3. Missoula Sentinel (13-2) (+1)

4. Helena Capital (11-4) (-1)

5. Billings Skyview (9-5)

Class A

1. Hardin (17-0)

2. Butte Central (15-2)

3. Hamilton (14-3)

4. Frenchtown (14-3)

5. Billings Central (11-6)

Class B

1. Huntley Project (16-2)

2. Lodge Grass (14-4)

3. Colstrip (13-4)

4. Three Forks (15-3)

5. Fairfield (14-4)

6. Harlem (16-2) (+1)

7. Deer Lodge (13-5) (+1)

8. Lame Deer (13-5) (-2)

9. Columbus (12-6)

10. Shelby (12-6) (Previously unranked)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (17-1)

2. Twin Bridges (18-0)

3. Fort Benton (18-0)

4. Melstone (18-0)

5. Scobey (18-0)

6. Fairview (17-1)

7. Plenty Coups (15-2)

8. Froid-Lake (16-2)

9. Chinook (14-4)

10. Seeley-Swan (14-4) (Previously unranked)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Frank Gogola and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

