The Missoula Sentinel boys basketball team got payback for one of its two losses this season and moved up in the final 406mtsports.com rankings of the 2019-20 season.
The Spartans beat Helena Capital 64-54 at home Saturday and traded places with the Bruins in the Class AA rankings. Now-No. 3 Sentinel lost 72-59 at Capital on Jan. 18. Its only other defeat was against top-ranked Missoula Hellgate on Jan. 31.
Hardin remained No. 1 in Class A thanks to its 91-60 win Thursday over Lodge Grass, which stayed at No. 2 in Class B. Lodge Grass beat Lame Deer, which fell No. 6 to No. 8 in Class B, 84-70 on Saturday.
Huntley Project, the top-ranked Class B team, edged No. 3 Colstrip 55-51 last Tuesday, and No. 4 Three Forks defeated No. 9 Columbus on Saturday.
A record-setting 68 points from Brad Cichosz helped Harlem crush Poplar on Saturday and move up to No. 6 in Class B.
Shelby moved into the Class B rankings at No. 10.
In Class C, Seeley-Swan entered rankings at No. 10, and Fort Benton solidified its No. 3 spot with a 63-42 victory over No. 9 Chinook.
Records are through Feb. 17
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (15-0)
2. Billings West (13-1)
3. Missoula Sentinel (13-2) (+1)
4. Helena Capital (11-4) (-1)
5. Billings Skyview (9-5)
Class A
1. Hardin (17-0)
2. Butte Central (15-2)
3. Hamilton (14-3)
4. Frenchtown (14-3)
5. Billings Central (11-6)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (16-2)
2. Lodge Grass (14-4)
3. Colstrip (13-4)
4. Three Forks (15-3)
5. Fairfield (14-4)
6. Harlem (16-2) (+1)
7. Deer Lodge (13-5) (+1)
8. Lame Deer (13-5) (-2)
9. Columbus (12-6)
10. Shelby (12-6) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (17-1)
2. Twin Bridges (18-0)
3. Fort Benton (18-0)
4. Melstone (18-0)
5. Scobey (18-0)
6. Fairview (17-1)
7. Plenty Coups (15-2)
8. Froid-Lake (16-2)
9. Chinook (14-4)
10. Seeley-Swan (14-4) (Previously unranked)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.