BOZEMAN — Missoula Sentinel basketball standout Alex Germer and Cut Bank state wrestling champion Mariah Wahl are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for February.

Germer, a senior, scored a career-high 51 points against crosstown rival Missoula Big Sky and surpassed 1,000 career points in the process. The Montana State signee's 13 3-pointers were one shy of the all-class state record, and he did it all in 23 minutes.

Wahl, a junior, pinned Bozeman Gallatin’s Maria Matosich in 56 seconds to win the 138-pound weight class in the inaugural girls state wrestling tournament in Lockwood. She won the tournament’s Quick-Pin award with four falls in 1:39.

Wahl won her first match in 10 seconds, her second in 24 and her semifinal showdown in 24 seconds. 

Tags

Load comments