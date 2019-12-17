Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Hellgate

Rollie Worster (24) and Missoula Hellgate sit atop the first 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings of the season, thanks in part to a win at Billings Skyview on Friday, Dec. 13.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Missoula is well-represented in the first 406mtsports.com high school boys basketball rankings of the 2019-20 season.

In Class AA, Missoula Hellgate is No. 1 and Sentinel is No. 2. Missoula Loyola tops Class B.

Hellgate and Loyola both finished second at their respective state tournaments last season. So did Hardin, which is No. 1 in Class A thanks in part to its 5-0 start.

Reigning Class C state champion Manhattan Christian retains its top ranking.

Records are through Dec. 16

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)

2. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

3. Helena Capital (1-0)

4. Bozeman (1-1)

5. Billings Senior (1-1)

Class A

1. Hardin (5-0)

2. Butte Central (3-0)

3. Dillon (3-0)

4. Hamilton (2-1)

5. Frenchtown (2-1)

Class B

1. Missoula Loyola

2. Colstrip

3. Huntley Project

4. Lodge Grass

5. Choteau

6. Rocky Boy

7. Shelby

8. St. Labre

9. Three Forks

10. Columbus

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian

2. Twin Bridges

3. Fairview

4. Fort Benton

5. Chinook

6. Melstone

7. Belt

8. Scobey

9. Bridger

10. Denton-Geyser-Stanford

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included Arlee in the Class C rankings. Arlee now participates in Class B. The C rankings have been updated. 

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores, Chris Peterson and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings. 

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments