Missoula is well-represented in the first 406mtsports.com high school boys basketball rankings of the 2019-20 season.
In Class AA, Missoula Hellgate is No. 1 and Sentinel is No. 2. Missoula Loyola tops Class B.
Hellgate and Loyola both finished second at their respective state tournaments last season. So did Hardin, which is No. 1 in Class A thanks in part to its 5-0 start.
Reigning Class C state champion Manhattan Christian retains its top ranking.
Records are through Dec. 16
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (2-0)
2. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)
3. Helena Capital (1-0)
4. Bozeman (1-1)
5. Billings Senior (1-1)
Class A
1. Hardin (5-0)
2. Butte Central (3-0)
3. Dillon (3-0)
4. Hamilton (2-1)
5. Frenchtown (2-1)
Class B
1. Missoula Loyola
2. Colstrip
3. Huntley Project
4. Lodge Grass
5. Choteau
6. Rocky Boy
7. Shelby
8. St. Labre
9. Three Forks
10. Columbus
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian
2. Twin Bridges
3. Fairview
4. Fort Benton
5. Chinook
6. Melstone
7. Belt
8. Scobey
9. Bridger
10. Denton-Geyser-Stanford
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included Arlee in the Class C rankings. Arlee now participates in Class B. The C rankings have been updated.
