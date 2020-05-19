BILLINGS — The Montana High School Association determined the state tournament locations and dates for the rest of the 2020-21 season and for most of 2021-22 during its Executive Board meeting Tuesday.
The first boys powerlifting state tournament will run from April 30 to May 1, 2021. The site for the all-class event is to be determined.
The 2021 Class A and B state track and field meets will once again be hosted at the Laurel Sports Complex, which was slated to host this year's events before they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Missoula County Public Schools Stadium will host 2021 State AA and C track. Both meets will take place on May 28 and 29.
State AA softball will be played in Kalispell next year, the State A tournament will take place at Stodden Park in Butte and Florence-Carlton will be the State B-C host. All three tournaments will run from May 27-29.
Next year's State B-C tennis meet will be played in Missoula from May 20-22, while State AA tennis will be in Great Falls and State A in Billings, both from May 27-28.
Billings' Eaglerock Golf Course, which was supposed to host this year's State B golf tournament, will be next year's tourney site, while Riverside Country Club in Bozeman will be the location for State C golf. Both will be played on May 18 and 19.
The 2021 State AA golf tournament will run from Sept. 27-Oct. 2 at a course to be determined, while Polson Country Club will host the State A tourney on Oct. 1 and 2.
The 2021 state cross country meet with be run at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula on Oct. 21.
Bozeman will host the 2021 state all-class volleyball tournament from Nov. 11-13 at Montana State.
First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings will once again host the state all-class wrestling tournament, which will run from Feb. 11-12, 2022. Girls wrestling, which debuts next season, will also hold its state meet that weekend at Metra.
The state swim meet will also take place on those two days in Great Falls.
The 2021-22 State AA basketball tournament will be played at the Metra from March 10-12. That is also when the State A and B tournaments will take place, at the University of Montana and Montana State, respectively. ExpoPark in Great Falls will be the State C tourney's home from March 9-12.
The 2022 State B golf tournament will be played at Fairmont Golf Course in Anaconda from May 17-18, which is also when the State C tourney will transpire at Sidney Country Club.
State AA tennis will be played in Missoula from May 26-27, 2022.
Missoula will host State AA softball and Hamilton will be the location for State A, both from May 26-28, 2022. The State B-C tournament will run the same days in Lewistown.
2020-21 state tournament sites and dates
|State AA Golf
|Sept. 29-30, 2020
|To be determined
|State A Golf
|Oct. 1-2, 2020
|Butte Country Club
|All-State Band, Chorus and Orchestra
|Oct. 14-16, 2020
|Great Falls
|State Cross Country
|Oct. 24, 2020
|Kalispell (Rebecca Farm)
|State All-Class Volleyball
|Nov. 12-14, 2020
|Bozeman (Montana State)
|State AA Speech
|Jan. 29-30, 2021
|Butte
|State A Speech and Drama
|Jan. 29-30, 2021
|Sidney
|State B-C Speech and Drama
|Jan. 29-30, 2021
|Huntley Project
|State Swim Meet
|Feb. 12-13, 2021
|Missoula (Grizzly Pool)
|State All-Class Wrestling (boys and girls)
|Feb. 12-13, 2021
|Billings (MetraPark)
|State AA Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 11-13, 2021
|Great Falls (ExpoPark)
|State A Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 11-13, 2021
|Butte Civic Center
|State B Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 11-13, 2021
|Billings (MetraPark)
|State C Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 11-13, 2021
|Bozeman (Montana State)
|State All-Class Powerlifting
|April 30-May 1, 2021
|To be determined
|State Solo and Ensemble (East)
|May 7-8, 2021
|Billings
|State Solo and Ensemble (West)
|May 7-8, 2021
|Missoula
|State B Golf
|May 18-19, 2021
|Billings (Eaglerock Golf Course, hosted by Huntley Project HS)
|State C Golf
|May 18-19, 2021
|Bozeman (Riverside, hosted by Manhattan Christian HS)
|State B-C Tennis
|May 20-22, 2021
|Missoula (hosted by Broadwater HS)
|State AA Tennis
|May 27-28, 2021
|Great Falls
|State A Tennis
|May 27-28, 2021
|Billings (hosted by Billings Central HS)
|State AA Softball
|May 27-29, 2021
|Kalispell (hosted by Flathead HS)
|State A Softball
|May 27-29, 2021
|Butte (Stodden Park, hosted by Butte Central HS)
|State B-C Softball
|May 27-29, 2021
|Florence-Carlton
|State AA-C Track & Field Meet
|May 28-29, 2021
|Missoula (MCPS Stadium)
|State A-B Track & Field Meet
|May 28-29, 2021
|Laurel (Laurel Sports Complex)
2021-22 state tournament sites and dates
|State AA Golf
|Sept. 27-Oct. 2, 2021
|To be determined
|State A Golf
|Oct. 1-2, 2021
|Polson Country Club
|All-State Band, Chorus and Orchestra
|Oct. 20-22, 2021
|Bozeman (hosted by Montana State)
|State Cross Country
|Oct. 23, 2021
|Missoula (University of Montana Golf Course)
|State All-Class Volleyball
|Nov. 11-13, 2021
|Bozeman (Montana State)
|State AA Speech
|Jan. 28-29, 2022
|Helena
|State A Speech and Drama
|Jan. 28-29, 2022
|Corvallis
|State B-C Speech and Drama
|Jan. 28-29, 2022
|To be determined
|State Swim Meet
|Feb. 11-12, 2022
|Great Falls (hosted by Great Falls HS)
|State All-Class Wrestling (boys and girls)
|Feb. 11-12, 2022
|Billings (MetraPark)
|State AA Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 10-12, 2022
|Billings (MetraPark)
|State A Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 10-12, 2022
|Missoula (University of Montana)
|State B Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 10-12, 2022
|Bozeman (Montana State)
|State C Basketball (boys and girls)
|March 9-12, 2022
|Great Falls (ExpoPark)
|State All-Class Powerlifting
|April 29-30, 2022
|To be determined
|State Solo and Ensemble (East)
|May 6-7, 2022
|Billings
|State Solo and Ensemble (West)
|May 6-7, 2022
|Helena
|State B Golf
|May 17-18, 2022
|Anaconda (Fairmont Golf Course)
|State C Golf
|May 17-18, 2022
|Sidney Country Club (hosted by Fairview HS)
|State B-C Tennis
|May 16-21, 2022
|To be determined
|State AA Tennis
|May 26-27, 2022
|Missoula (Fort Missoula/Playfair Park)
|State A Tennis
|May 23-28, 2022
|To be determined
|State AA Softball
|May 26-28, 2022
|Missoula (Fort Missoula, hosted by Sentinel HS)
|State A Softball
|May 26-28, 2022
|Hamilton
|State B-C Softball
|May 26-28, 2022
|Lewistown (hosted by Fergus HS)
|State AA-B Track & Field Meet
|May 27-28, 2022
|To be determined
|State A-C Track & Field Meet
|May 27-28, 2022
|To be determined
