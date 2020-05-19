BILLINGS — The Montana High School Association determined the state tournament locations and dates for the rest of the 2020-21 season and for most of 2021-22 during its Executive Board meeting Tuesday.

The first boys powerlifting state tournament will run from April 30 to May 1, 2021. The site for the all-class event is to be determined.

The 2021 Class A and B state track and field meets will once again be hosted at the Laurel Sports Complex, which was slated to host this year's events before they were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Missoula County Public Schools Stadium will host 2021 State AA and C track. Both meets will take place on May 28 and 29.

State AA softball will be played in Kalispell next year, the State A tournament will take place at Stodden Park in Butte and Florence-Carlton will be the State B-C host. All three tournaments will run from May 27-29.

Next year's State B-C tennis meet will be played in Missoula from May 20-22, while State AA tennis will be in Great Falls and State A in Billings, both from May 27-28.

Billings' Eaglerock Golf Course, which was supposed to host this year's State B golf tournament, will be next year's tourney site, while Riverside Country Club in Bozeman will be the location for State C golf. Both will be played on May 18 and 19.

The 2021 State AA golf tournament will run from Sept. 27-Oct. 2 at a course to be determined, while Polson Country Club will host the State A tourney on Oct. 1 and 2.

The 2021 state cross country meet with be run at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula on Oct. 21.

Bozeman will host the 2021 state all-class volleyball tournament from Nov. 11-13 at Montana State.

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings will once again host the state all-class wrestling tournament, which will run from Feb. 11-12, 2022. Girls wrestling, which debuts next season, will also hold its state meet that weekend at Metra.

The state swim meet will also take place on those two days in Great Falls.

The 2021-22 State AA basketball tournament will be played at the Metra from March 10-12. That is also when the State A and B tournaments will take place, at the University of Montana and Montana State, respectively. ExpoPark in Great Falls will be the State C tourney's home from March 9-12.

The 2022 State B golf tournament will be played at Fairmont Golf Course in Anaconda from May 17-18, which is also when the State C tourney will transpire at Sidney Country Club.

State AA tennis will be played in Missoula from May 26-27, 2022.

Missoula will host State AA softball and Hamilton will be the location for State A, both from May 26-28, 2022. The State B-C tournament will run the same days in Lewistown.

2020-21 state tournament sites and dates

State AA GolfSept. 29-30, 2020To be determined
State A Golf Oct. 1-2, 2020 Butte Country Club 
All-State Band, Chorus and Orchestra Oct. 14-16, 2020 Great Falls 
State Cross Country Oct. 24, 2020 Kalispell (Rebecca Farm) 
State All-Class Volleyball Nov. 12-14, 2020 Bozeman (Montana State) 
State AA Speech Jan. 29-30, 2021 Butte 
State A Speech and Drama Jan. 29-30, 2021 Sidney 
State B-C Speech and Drama Jan. 29-30, 2021 Huntley Project 
State Swim Meet Feb. 12-13, 2021 Missoula (Grizzly Pool) 
State All-Class Wrestling (boys and girls) Feb. 12-13, 2021 Billings (MetraPark) 
State AA Basketball (boys and girls) March 11-13, 2021 Great Falls (ExpoPark) 
State A Basketball (boys and girls) March 11-13, 2021 Butte Civic Center 
State B Basketball (boys and girls) March 11-13, 2021 Billings (MetraPark) 
State C Basketball (boys and girls) March 11-13, 2021 Bozeman (Montana State) 
State All-Class Powerlifting April 30-May 1, 2021 To be determined 
State Solo and Ensemble (East) May 7-8, 2021 Billings 
State Solo and Ensemble (West) May 7-8, 2021 Missoula 
State B Golf May 18-19, 2021 Billings (Eaglerock Golf Course, hosted by Huntley Project HS) 
State C Golf May 18-19, 2021 Bozeman (Riverside, hosted by Manhattan Christian HS) 
State B-C Tennis May 20-22, 2021 Missoula (hosted by Broadwater HS) 
State AA Tennis May 27-28, 2021 Great Falls 
State A Tennis May 27-28, 2021 Billings (hosted by Billings Central HS) 
State AA Softball May 27-29, 2021 Kalispell (hosted by Flathead HS) 
State A Softball May 27-29, 2021 Butte (Stodden Park, hosted by Butte Central HS)
State B-C Softball May 27-29, 2021 Florence-Carlton 
State AA-C Track & Field MeetMay 28-29, 2021 Missoula (MCPS Stadium) 
State A-B Track & Field MeetMay 28-29, 2021 Laurel (Laurel Sports Complex) 

2021-22 state tournament sites and dates

State AA GolfSept. 27-Oct. 2, 2021To be determined
State A Golf Oct. 1-2, 2021 Polson Country Club 
All-State Band, Chorus and Orchestra Oct. 20-22, 2021Bozeman (hosted by Montana State)
State Cross Country Oct. 23, 2021Missoula (University of Montana Golf Course) 
State All-Class Volleyball Nov. 11-13, 2021Bozeman (Montana State) 
State AA Speech Jan. 28-29, 2022Helena
State A Speech and Drama Jan. 28-29, 2022Corvallis
State B-C Speech and Drama Jan. 28-29, 2022To be determined
State Swim Meet Feb. 11-12, 2022Great Falls (hosted by Great Falls HS)
State All-Class Wrestling (boys and girls) Feb. 11-12, 2022Billings (MetraPark) 
State AA Basketball (boys and girls) March 10-12, 2022Billings (MetraPark) 
State A Basketball (boys and girls) March 10-12, 2022Missoula (University of Montana)
State B Basketball (boys and girls) March 10-12, 2022Bozeman (Montana State)
State C Basketball (boys and girls) March 9-12, 2022Great Falls (ExpoPark) 
State All-Class Powerlifting April 29-30, 2022 To be determined 
State Solo and Ensemble (East) May 6-7, 2022 Billings 
State Solo and Ensemble (West) May 6-7, 2022 Helena
State B Golf May 17-18, 2022 Anaconda (Fairmont Golf Course)
State C Golf May 17-18, 2022 Sidney Country Club (hosted by Fairview HS)
State B-C Tennis May 16-21, 2022To be determined 
State AA Tennis May 26-27, 2022 Missoula (Fort Missoula/Playfair Park)
State A Tennis May 23-28, 2022 To be determined
State AA Softball May 26-28, 2022 Missoula (Fort Missoula, hosted by Sentinel HS)
State A Softball May 26-28, 2022 Hamilton
State B-C Softball May 26-28, 2022 Lewistown (hosted by Fergus HS)
State AA-B Track & Field MeetMay 27-28, 2022To be determined
State A-C Track & Field MeetMay 27-28, 2022To be determined

