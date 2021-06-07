BILLINGS — The Montana boys and girls all-star basketball teams that will play Wyoming this weekend are the special guests of the Midland Roundtable at a luncheon on Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Members of both Treasure State teams will be introduced to the public at the get-together, and boys coach Steve Keller and girls coach Wes Keller will speak.

The cost of lunch on Thursday is $10.

On Friday, the games will take place at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming, and on Saturday the games will be held at Lockwood High School. The girls games will begin at 5:30 both nights and the boys tip-off at approximately 7:30 nightly. Fans will be allowed at the contests.

The sponsors of the games are St. Vincent Healthcare and Universal Awards.

Tags

Load comments