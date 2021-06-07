BILLINGS — The Montana boys and girls all-star basketball teams that will play Wyoming this weekend are the special guests of the Midland Roundtable at a luncheon on Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Members of both Treasure State teams will be introduced to the public at the get-together, and boys coach Steve Keller and girls coach Wes Keller will speak.
The cost of lunch on Thursday is $10.
On Friday, the games will take place at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming, and on Saturday the games will be held at Lockwood High School. The girls games will begin at 5:30 both nights and the boys tip-off at approximately 7:30 nightly. Fans will be allowed at the contests.
The sponsors of the games are St. Vincent Healthcare and Universal Awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.