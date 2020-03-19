Montana has recognized boys basketball champions since 1911, with the only exception in 1943 due to WWII. 2020 also provided a unique scenario as co-champions were named after the tournaments were cancelled partway through. Find them all here. 

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Lindsay at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments