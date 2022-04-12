FORT SHAW — The Montana Coaches Association released the selections for coaches of the year for the 2021-22 winter high school season on Monday.
The 17 winners were selected by a vote of member coaches. They will be honored at the MCA awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on July 28 at Great Falls CMR.
Here are the selections:
Wrestling: Jeff Thompson, Kalispell Flathead (AA); Guy Melby, Sidney (A); Tim Kaczmarek, Huntley Project (B); Ty Taylor, Circle (C); Jeff Thompson, Flathead (girls).
Boys basketball: Guy Almquist, Helena Capital (AA); Brodie Kelly, Butte Central (A); Terry Hauser, Three Forks (B); Layne Glaus, Manhattan Christian (C).
Girls basketball: Brent Montague, Billings Skyview (AA); Dustin Kraske, Havre (A); Ben Johnson, Colstrip (B); Marietta Boyce and Mauri Elness, Roy-Winifred (C).
Boys swimming: Brady Baughman, Missoula Sentinel (AA); Robyn O’Nan, Billings Central (A).
Girls swimming: Ed McNamee, Great Falls (AA); Robyn O’Nan, Billings Central (A).
