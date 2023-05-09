HELENA — In just under three weeks, 50 of the best high school basketball players Montana has to offer will descend on Carroll College’s campus for a two-day showcase called the Montana Elite Invitational.

Spearheaded by former C.M. Russell star, two-time Montana boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, and NBA player Josh Huestis, the MEI will be held on May 28-29 in Carroll’s PE Center.

Huestis confirmed Tuesday over a dozen college scouts are committed to attending the invitational in person, with numerous NCAA Division I coaches likely to be tuned into the live stream.

Day one consists of the eight teams (four boys, four girls) playing three games each in a round robin-style format for seeding purposes. Those games are closed to the public, but offer a premier opportunity for players to gain exposure in front of college coaches.

Teams will be seeded one-through-four ahead of day two for the tournament-style conclusion to the event.

Games consisting of two, 15-minute halves will be played, beginning at noon on May 29, between No. 1 and No. 4 seeds and No. 2 and No. 3 seeds (for each gender).

Championship games follow and MVPs will be selected.

A total of six games are scheduled for May 29. They’re all open to the public.

Unlike a typical all-star game, MEI games have stakes.

Not only are bragging rights up for grabs, but the harder an athlete plays, the better impression they leave on college coaches.

One $5 ticket gains a spectator entry to all six games on May 29. Children ages 10 and under get in free.

Ticket prices increase to $7 on May 28.

Tickets can be purchased HERE or by visiting joshhuestisfoundation.com and clicking the top banner.

All proceeds from the MEI benefit The Josh Huestis Foundation and Montana’s youth. Additional donations are encouraged. To donate click HERE or visit the website and click the “donate” button on the home page.

“It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Huestis said of setting up the MEI. “There’s been a lot of great reception to it because I think it fulfills a need Montana has to give these great players a better platform to help their recruitment…

“It’s gonna be a really cool deal to see it all come together.”

The 25 boys and 25 girls currently slated to participate are listed below:

Boys

Fischer Brown, Jaxan Lieberg, Mason Dethman, Parker Link, Axel Becker, Bohdi Brenden, Zicciah Callison-Blake, Anthony Schacht, Darcy Merchant Jr., Easton Sant, Noah Cummings, Hudson Luedtke, Kyler Engellant, Ben Erbacher, Kash Embry, Tevin Wetzel, Kellen Harrison, Hayden Steffenson, Reese Paulson, Eli Quinn, Mason Meier, Kash Keller, Cooper Tyson, Tracen Jilot, Bram Handran

Girls

Teagan Erickson, Kennedy Moore, Paige Wasson, Paige Lofing, Mason Quinn, Ava Davey, Annika Stergar, Tailey Harris, Kamryn Reinker, Halle Fitzgerald, Kylie Konen, Amaya Jarvis, Madison O’Connor, Braeden Gunlock, Kourtney Grossman, Avory DeCoite, Jada Davis, Hallie Neibauer, Emily McElmurry, Chloe Larsen, Paeten Gunlock, Brooklyn Pierce, Sydney Pierce, Taylee Chirrick, Kadynce Couture