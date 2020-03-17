MISSOULA — Future Montana football player Matt Simkins knew the State A boys basketball tournament was almost certainly going to be his final high school competition.
The lone 2020 Griz football commit to qualify for state just thought he had one more game to play in his high school career. However, the MHSA canceled the state tournaments following the semifinals because of the discovery of coronavirus in the state.
“Who knows, maybe my friends could’ve talked me into doing track,” said Simkins, who hadn’t done a spring sport since his sophomore year. “But yeah, I thought I had one more game left. It’s disappointing.”
Simkins and his teammates were eating dinner following their semifinal win when players started receiving texts from their parents congratulating them on being state champs. The four-year starting center didn’t know what was going on until he opened up Twitter to see the news of the cancellation: Butte Central and Hardin were sharing the state title as co-champs.
“Everyone was pretty heartbroken,” Simkins said. “We all wanted that chance to prove ourselves and get the chance to play. We were somewhat happy, but we were all pretty sad and broken up about it, too.”
Simkins and the Maroons got to the title game by upsetting defending state champ Billings Central and Browning, the top seed out of the Western A. Simkins scored a team-high 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists in the semifinal victory in what ended up being his final game.
Butte Central was chasing its first title since 1992, and Simkins had some mixed feelings in regard to if he actually feels like a state champion.
“Not really,” he said. “But it feels like we put in the work to call ourselves champs.”
It wasn’t just Simkins who had his final season cut short. There were nine total seniors on the Maroons.
Simkins, who’s been playing basketball since he was 6 years old at the YMCA, is going to remember his time with his teammates the most.
“It’s been an awesome ride,” he said. “The memories are just hanging out with the seniors on our team this year. Being able to hang out with those guys all four years was awesome to have.”
Having things cut short was a theme for Simkins this year. He played in just six football games in the fall because of a back injury.
Simkins still caught 14 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown, giving him a three-year varsity total of 56 catches for 1,035 yards and eight touchdowns. Maybe more importantly, he got the opportunity to join the Griz as a walk-on.
“I’m excited I still have the chance to keep playing sports and do it with one of my friends and to keep doing what I’ve been able to do,” said Simkins, who’s football teammate Guido Ossello signed with the Griz.
Simkins, the brother of former Grizzly walk-on Jake Simkins, is projected to be a tight end. He’s expecting to redshirt in 2020 and is looking forward to contributing in any way he can.
“My goal is to just do my job when I get there,” he said. “Hopefully by the end of it I’ll be seeing the field and get a scholarship at some point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.