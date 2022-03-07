BILLINGS — The referees who will be working the Montana High School Association state basketball tournaments this week have been announced.
The Class AA boys and girls tournaments are in Billings at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark beginning Thursday.
The AA boys referees are: Scott Holland, Hamilton; Tom Dwyer, Helena; Scott Welch, Missoula; James Booth, Billings; Kevin Sullivan, Billings; and Craig Thompson, Billings.
The AA girls officials are: Jay Lemelin, Billings; Gretchen Fowell, Great Falls; Mike Anderson, Butte; Chris Anderson, Missoula; Bryan Porch, Missoula and Rob Tesch, Billings.
The Class A boys and girls tourneys are at the University of Montana in Missoula beginning Wednesday.
The A boys referees are: Shane Lile, Ballantine; Richie Borden, Hamilton; Jeff Kent, Wolf Point; Patrick Armstrong, Heart Butte; Scott McGowan, Poplar; and Jesse Laslovich, Helena.
The A girls officials are: Lonnie Swigart, Sidney; Ray Bumgarner, Kalispell; Kelly Duneman, Billings; Mike Richardson, Dillon; Tony Vigilotti, Havre; and Jake Jessop, Hamilton.
The Class B boys and girls tourneys are at Montana State in Bozeman starting Thursday.
The B boys referees are: Mike Erickson, Billings; Corey Cutler, Butte; Tyson Atkinson, Missoula; Mike Peterson, Colstrip; Patch Wirtzberger, Havre; and Keith Denton, Great Falls.
The B girls referees are: Kevin Harrington, Livingston; Craig Cyr, Lolo; Clayton Zerbe, Frazer; Joel Fuhrmann, Charlo; James Russell, Shelby; and Tony Shipp, Miles City.
The Class C boys and girls tourneys are in Great Falls at Pacific Steel & Recycling Four Seasons Arena. The boys tourney begins on Wednesday and the girls start on Thursday.
The C boys referees are: Tim Polk, Plentywood; Alvin Yellow Owl, Browning; Austin Stradley, Miles City; JonKar Arceniega, Clinton; Brad Tilleman, Chinook; and Seth Wildung, Billings.
The C girls referees are: Todd Watkins, Manhattan; Nate Creek, Sidney; Brock Copenhaver, Wolf Point; Scott Buckentin, Denton; Vinny Castro, Billings; Jim Foran, Hilger.
Referees selected for the tournament were voted on by the state's coaches.
