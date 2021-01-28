MISSOULA — Alex Germer wasn’t yet on Montana State’s radar the last time Missoula Sentinel had beaten Missoula Hellgate in a crosstown showdown.
Three years later, the senior showed just why he was coveted by the Bobcats and second-year coach Danny Sprinkle. The Montana State signee came to life in the second half on his way to 25 points and nine rebounds as the top-ranked Spartans (6-0) snapped a four-game losing streak to second-ranked Hellgate (5-2) with a 56-44 home win Thursday.
“It feels amazing,” Germer said outside the locker room as the pep band of about 50 members continued to play well past the final buzzer in its first appearance of the season at Sentinel.
“Back in freshman year, we beat them three times and now we’re back to beating them again. It feels like it’s been forever. I was playing with my brother, who’s a junior in college, back when I was a freshman. As a senior, to beat them, it just feels amazing.”
Germer scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half as Sentinel outscored Hellgate 36-24 after leading just 20-17 at the intermission. The 6-foot-7 forward came up with 14 of those points in the fourth quarter to help the Spartans expand their 39-29 lead as Hellgate’s change to a 1-3-1 defense didn’t produce the expected results.
Germer made eight of his nine free throw attempts, all coming in the second half.
“Alex was determined because he didn’t get a ton of touches in the first half because of their defense really doubling him,” Sentinel coach Jason Maki said of the team's first Division I signee since 2004. “He was going to put his head down and get to the rim. He was tough.”
The Spartans were able to find easy baskets by creating steals to lead to transition points and pushing the ball up the court after they got rebounds. Sentinel seniors Tony Frohlich-Fair and Hayden Kolb each found Germer for baskets on their way to five and four assists, respectively.
Frohlich-Fair added 11 points and five rebounds. Kolb chipped in seven points and three steals.
“We just adjusted to their defense,” Germer said. “They were collapsing in on me a lot in the first half. The second half, we really moved the ball and went off screens. Hayden Kolb and the rest of the team found me and got me open, and I scored a lot more that half.”
Sentinel’s last win against Hellgate had been March 3, 2018, in the divisional tournament title game to cap a 3-0 record against the Knights that season. Germer, Kolb and TJ Rausch are the lone current Spartans to have been on a team that beat the Knights before this year.
Sentinel hadn’t just lost four games in a row to Hellgate prior to Thursday; the Spartans got smoked. They lost those four games by a combined 117 points, or 29.25 points per game.
In returning the favor, Sentinel kept its record unblemished while every other team in the Western AA has at least two losses. The Spartans complete their first of two runs through the Western AA when they face Butte on Saturday.
“I’ve been really surprised at how even-keeled this team is,” Maki said. “Yes, they’re excited beating Hellgate because they’ve been kind of the standard around here for a while. I think everyone at school reminded them of last year. They’re excited but not overly so. They’re probably excited I’m letting them sleep in tomorrow.”
Hellgate kept the game interesting in the first half and led 6-5 after a slow-moving first quarter. Senior Josh Wade scored 19 points for the Knights, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pull Hellgate within 20-17 at the half and a buzzer-beating 2-pointer to get the Knights within 39-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
Sentinel opened the second half on an 8-0 run with four points from Germer and led by 10 or more the entire quarter. Hellgate pulled within nine early in the fourth quarter, at which point Germer scored Sentinel’s next 10 points and 14 of 16 as the Spartans built a 55-38 lead.
“When you’re a talented player like him, it’s hard to keep him off the lane, off the glass,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “He got a couple of bunnies around the rim. He got to the free throw line. I think that gave him some confidence. I thought we did a good job on him early. We got him to do what we wanted him to do. But again, the margin of error against a really talented team is pretty small. Once that broke loose on us, they exploited it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.