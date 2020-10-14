Hardin vs. Laurel

Laurel's Colter Bales (35) averaged better than 18 points per game last season. He announced Wednesday he'll play basketball at Montana Tech.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Laurel’s Colter Bales and Geraldine’s Hayden Diekhans have signed to play college basketball at Montana Tech, coach Adam Hiatt announced.

Bales, who is 6-foot-7, averaged 18.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in helping the Locomotives to the Class A state tournament last season. Bales was selected all-conference and all-state, and he led Class A in blocks, averaging two per game.

“There are not many 6-7 bigs in the state that can play with a combination of power and perimeter skill like Colter,” Hiatt said in a school press release. “As a 4.0 student, he is a great fit for our program and Montana Tech.

Diekhans, a 6-4 guard, helped lead Fort Benton to a third-place finish at the Class C state tournament last year. As a junior, Diekhans averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Diekhans was selected all-conference and all-state.

