FRENCHTOWN — Krystal Smith needed a few seconds to wipe the tears from her eyes Thursday.
The Darby boys basketball coach had tried not to think about this being her final year coaching her youngest son, Preston Smith. But the reality had begun to settle in for her when she put away the basketballs after practice on Wednesday ahead of the District 13-C tournament, which the second-seeded Tigers opened with a 69-39 win over seventh-seeded Lincoln.
“I think I’m just going to remember all of it,” Krystal said after the win. “Some coaches don’t like coaching their boys and find their kid is the hardest-headed one out there, but it’s been such a great experience. I’m glad I did it because some parents don’t have the opportunity, and he thanks me after every game for coaching the team. So, it’s going to be tough, he’s my baby, but it’s been so fun and the memories are great.”
Preston has been thrilled to have his mother as his coach. In fact, he was the one who pushed her into it three years ago when Richard Griffin resigned to take over coaching the Class A Hamilton girls basketball team.
In a sort of covert mission, Preston took his mother’s phone, pretended to be her when he texted athletic director JP McCrossin that Krystal was interested in the opening and then deleted the sent text so his mother wouldn’t find it.
“I’ve enjoyed having her here,” he said after scoring a game-high 17 points Thursday. “She’s the one who pushes me the most. She knows how to push me, whether it’s shooting or making my form right or going to the gym in the summer. That’s what’s made me really good.”
It’s not out of the ordinary that Krystal would be coaching basketball. She grew up in a six-sibling family of basketball players in Quincy, Washington, and briefly played at Ricks College, now BYU-Idaho, before a back injury forced her to retire.
Krystal got into coaching youth basketball and junior high basketball in Darby with current Florence principal Scott Marsh, first coaching her daughter and then her two youngest sons. She got to coach her second-oldest son, Nelson, for one year when she took over the varsity program in his senior season in 2020.
“I knew that she would care for us, and just with what she knew playing in college that she could help us,” Preston said. “I think she’s helped us really well. She’s pushed us to have the right mindset. We can get in our heads pretty easy sometimes. Guys, we like to fight a lot, but she knows how to make us like each other and work together.”
The unordinary aspect of Krystal coaching high school hoops is that she’s coaching a boys basketball team. It’s not unusual in Montana high school hoops for a man to coach a girls team, but it’s rare to see a woman coaching a boys team.
Krystal wasn’t afraid of coaching the boys because she had coached many of these same boys going back to junior high school. She had handed them off to the varsity program and was looking forward to watching them from the stands.
“Coaching in high school, it makes me nauseous and sick,” she offered. “In junior high, it’s like, ‘Oh, yay, everybody’s playing.’ I do realize the pressure, especially the first year getting my feet wet in this man’s world, which doesn’t scare me, but it’s just that anxiety and pressure of the high school level.
“Is it everything I thought it would be? No, it’s way more. It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of anticipation, a lot of learning. Sometimes I think it’d be easier just sitting in the stands yelling at the refs. My kids have said they like this better because I can’t yell at the refs now.”
The fun they’re having in their time together is aided by the Tigers having a successful season. With the win over Lincoln, they advanced to a district semifinal game at 6:45 p.m. Friday against the winner of Seeley-Swan, which knocked off Philipsburg.
Darby had made it to divisionals in Krystal’s first season, but the loss of four starters saw the Tigers struggle to a 6-9 finish last season. They didn’t graduate any players from last year’s team, built on the chemistry and are now 13-2, with their only two losses to regular-season conference champion Drummond.
“I just hope we keep our heads on straight after this game,” Preston said. “We didn’t play bad, but we know we can play better.”
Preston, who’s a quarterback and linebacker when he plays football for his father, showed his ability as a slasher who can score inside or outside. He tallied 17 points, one more than Lincoln leading scorer Teegan Riddle, to go with five rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Sawyer Townsend scored 12 points and Cullen Duggan added seven as they showed their ball handling skills and speed. Hooper Reed poured in 11 points down low as he displayed his ability to finish from multiple angles.
Add in Darby’s full-court press that led to a 28-11 edge in turnovers forced, and the fundamentals that Krystal had stressed back in junior high are shining through. They’ll need their play to stay at a high level if they’re going to stay alive and delay Krystal’s decision about whether she’s going to come back to coach next year when her final son is done playing.
“Being in the man’s world, I’ve had a lot of coaches let me know that ‘Hey, your program is great, you should stick to it,’ and I’m like, ‘Ah, OK,’” she said. “And you know, empty nester, what are we going to do with our time? We’ve gone back and forth. But I’m focused on this season. I don’t want it to end.”
