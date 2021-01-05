The Helena High boys basketball team is like many high school programs. The Bengals graduated some key players from a season ago and are counting on others to fill the void.
Looking back at last season, the Bengals will be without their two leading scorers, Logan Brown and Hayden Ferguson, who were two of the three seniors that graduated off last year's team.
On the whole, Helena returns the majority of its rotation from last season led by junior guard Kaden Huot, who averaged 7.2 points a year ago and is top scorer back for the Bengals.
Austin Zeiler, Evan Barber, Burgin Luker and Sam Norum also return and along with Huot, they were the only Bengals to play in all 20 games last season, with the exception of Brown and Ferguson.
"This is a good group," Helena boys head coach Brandon Day said. "We have a lot of experience and play well together."
Yet, in having to replace Brown, Ferguson and also Dexter Tedesco, who isn't playing this season, Helena will need to replace an average of 28 points per game from last season.
A natural candidate to carry more of the scoring load for Helena this season is Huot, who made 23 3-pointers a season ago and shot 39 percent from deep during conference play.
The 6-foot-3, all-state quarterback will play on the wing and handle the ball at times for the Bengals, but regardless of where he plays, he will carry much of the playmaking responsibility.
"Kaden is one kid I've had to get after to shoot more," Day said. "You usually don't have to do that. And that's not a bad thing. His teammates love him and he creates for them, but sometimes he needs to be a little more selfish."
As an upperclassman now, Huot will have more on his plate than just scoring and creating.
"We had some big leaders in the program," Huot said. "And now some of us have to step up and fill those roles and I think we've been doing that. We've got a good team; we're confident and we're ready to play somebody else."
With the nonconference part of the schedule canceled, the Bengals will play just 14 games, starting Thursday, on the road against Missoula Hellgate, the defending Class AA state champions.
The Bengals will then play in the Jungle for the first time Saturday against Butte High at 2:30 p.m. Spectators will be limited to 25 with just one allowed per participant on the home team.
"That's going to be a little different," Day said. "But we have talked about how we need to create our own energy on the floor."
That energy will be especially helpful on the defensive end of the floor, which is where the Bengals have excelled under Day. Their defense has been their bread and butter and that's not likely to change.
"We want to get up and down and run," Day said. "But in order to do that, you need to get stops."
Having a 6-foot-9 center in the middle helps and the Bengals have that in Norum, who blocked 21 shots and was credited with 13 steals in 2019-20.
"This is going to be a big year for Sam," Day said. "But he's really stepped up. His teammates elected him a team captain."
After reaching the state tournament two years ago, Helena aims to get back in 2021 following a 9-12 campaign last season and just like every team that's been without a game thus far, the Bengals can't wait for tip-off.
"It's been awesome getting to be able to practice and just play again," Zeiler said. "But we are ready to get started. Getting back to state is definitely the goal and we are just looking to go as far as we can."
The season starts Thursday at Missoula Hellgate (7:30 pm).
