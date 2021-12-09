BUTTE — The Trojans will have a different look to them than they did last season.
The Whitehall boys basketball team will have its second head coach in as many seasons. The girls basketball team, which made a promising postseason run in 2021, will endure a bit of personnel turnover this season.
Basketball fans from Southwest Montana will recognize a familiar face in the huddle with the Trojans’ boys this season in Tanner Nieman. Nieman grew up in Butte and played basketball at Butte Central before walking on at Montana Tech. He played five seasons with the Orediggers and graduated in 2013. Most recently he was an assistant under current Maroons' boys coach Brodie Kelly for seven years.
There was never a specific moment during Nieman’s playing days when he decided he wanted to become a coach. It was something that happened organically because of his passion for the game.
“I think it was just for the love of basketball,” Nieman said. “I was always a football guy coming up through grade school, junior high and in high school. Then the switch flipped for me. My last couple years of high school, I realize that basketball was actually my favorite sport.
"So I took the run at that from college level and walked on at Montana Tech. Then that passion continued to grow. I just knew that I wanted to continue to be involved with the game, I didn't really know if necessarily coaching was something that I wanted to do, but I wanted to be around basketball and I wanted to be involved.”
The former Maroon also said that one his first orders of business with the Trojans will be establishing an identity and culture within the program that will hopefully spread through the community.
“I think we want to identify ourselves with, you know, when you see Whitehall on your schedule, you're going to show up for a competitive, tough game with kids that give it 110%,” Nieman said. “When you bring that toughness, opponents just know that it's not going to be an easy night for folks.”
The Trojans return two seniors from last season’s squad in Brendan Wagner and his cousin Lane Wagner. The remainder of the roster is comprised of a junior, one freshman and five sophomores.
“With both being seniors, we are going to kind of lean on them,” Nieman said. “We have one junior with no varsity experience. And then we basically are a team of sophomores. So our sophomore class is a bright spot. We'll be starting our first weekend here and will probably be starting three sophomores. I’m not sure exactly which ones yet, we're still kind of working out the kinks there, but there's a good chance we'll be starting with two seniors and three sophomores.”
When final buzzer sounded during the 2021 Southern B Divisional tournament and the Whitehall girls came up short against Joliet, 2022 looked like a year the Trojans could make a run at state. Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe, their top-two scorers, were both coming back.
Over the summer, Wolfe and Clarkson’s families both moved. Wolfe now attends Jefferson and Clarkson is at Capital.
But second-year Whitehall girls basketball coach Mecklen Davis remains positive, as he always seems to do.
“We also have some younger kids that I think that will be solid,” Davis said. “Maxine (Hoagland) will be able to be more of a focal point this year as well. She had a good travel ball summer season, and was able to gain some experience playing out of state and being able to see some physicality and learn just a little bit more of the game of basketball. I'm really excited to see how that translates for her this season.”
There’s an upside and a downside to having a team comprised of mostly freshmen and sophomores, and it’s essentially the same thing. They’re going to get schooled rather quickly playing in District 5B. Competing in one of the toughest districts in Class B will show the Trojans what they need to improve, but taking lumps this season will lead to success down the road.
“I think when you look at the fact that we don't have any seniors, we're really just embracing the journey of getting up and working hard every day,” Davis said. “Understanding that the harder you work, eventually you start putting things together. We'll learn how to win. And then once we learn how to win, we can start really looking at what it's going to look like to compete for district, divisional or state championship.”
Both Whitehall teams open the season Friday and Saturday at the Manhattan Tipoff Tournament.
