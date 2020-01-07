Big Timber takes on Huntley Project

Jake Fox (14), Noah Bouchard (30) and Huntley Project moved up to No. 1 in the latest 406mtsports.com Class B boys basketball rankings.

 40tmtsports.com File Photo

The first 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings of 2020 feature a new No. 1 and movement in every classification.

Previous No. 3 Huntley Project is now on top of the Class B rankings, thanks to losses from now-No. 8 Missoula Loyola (previously No. 1) and now-No. 4 Colstrip (previously No. 2). All 10 spots in Class B are different than the season’s first rankings, which were released last month.

Missoula Hellgate (Class AA), Hardin (A) and Manhattan Christian (C) are all undefeated and No. 1 in their respective classifications for the second straight rankings.

Records are through Jan. 6.

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (4-0)

2. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)

3. Helena Capital (3-1)

4. Great Falls (5-1) (Previously unranked)

5. Billings West (4-1) (Previously unranked)

Class A

1. Hardin (8-0)

2. Butte Central (7-0)

3. Hamilton (4-2) (+1)

4. Miles City (6-1) (Previously unranked)

5. Frenchtown (4-2)

Class B

1. Huntley Project (6-0) (+2)

2. Lodge Grass (5-0) (+2)

3. Choteau (5-0) (+2)

4. Colstrip (5-1) (-2)

5. Rocky Boy (5-1) (+1)

6. Three Forks (4-1) (+3)

7. Columbus (5-1) (+3)

8. Missoula Loyola (4-2) (-6)

9. Bigfork (4-4) (Previously unranked)

10. Eureka (4-2) (Previously unranked)

Class C

1. Manhattan Christian (6-0)

2. Twin Bridges (6-0)

3. Fort Benton (5-0) (+1)

4. Chinook (6-0) (+1)

5. Melstone (6-0) (+1)

6. Belt (6-0) (+1)

7. Scobey (5-0) (+1)

8. Fairview (5-1) (-5)

9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (5-0) (+1)

10. Gardiner (4-1) (Previously unranked)

406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Mike Scherting contributed to this week's rankings.

Disagree with the rankings, or have a question? Email Victor at victor.flores@406mtsports.com.

