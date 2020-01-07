The first 406mtsports.com boys basketball rankings of 2020 feature a new No. 1 and movement in every classification.
Previous No. 3 Huntley Project is now on top of the Class B rankings, thanks to losses from now-No. 8 Missoula Loyola (previously No. 1) and now-No. 4 Colstrip (previously No. 2). All 10 spots in Class B are different than the season’s first rankings, which were released last month.
Missoula Hellgate (Class AA), Hardin (A) and Manhattan Christian (C) are all undefeated and No. 1 in their respective classifications for the second straight rankings.
Records are through Jan. 6.
Class AA
1. Missoula Hellgate (4-0)
2. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)
3. Helena Capital (3-1)
4. Great Falls (5-1) (Previously unranked)
5. Billings West (4-1) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Hardin (8-0)
2. Butte Central (7-0)
3. Hamilton (4-2) (+1)
4. Miles City (6-1) (Previously unranked)
5. Frenchtown (4-2)
Class B
1. Huntley Project (6-0) (+2)
2. Lodge Grass (5-0) (+2)
3. Choteau (5-0) (+2)
4. Colstrip (5-1) (-2)
5. Rocky Boy (5-1) (+1)
6. Three Forks (4-1) (+3)
7. Columbus (5-1) (+3)
8. Missoula Loyola (4-2) (-6)
9. Bigfork (4-4) (Previously unranked)
10. Eureka (4-2) (Previously unranked)
Class C
1. Manhattan Christian (6-0)
2. Twin Bridges (6-0)
3. Fort Benton (5-0) (+1)
4. Chinook (6-0) (+1)
5. Melstone (6-0) (+1)
6. Belt (6-0) (+1)
7. Scobey (5-0) (+1)
8. Fairview (5-1) (-5)
9. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (5-0) (+1)
10. Gardiner (4-1) (Previously unranked)
