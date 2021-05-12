BILLINGS — States will be allowed to use a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball games beginning in 2022-23.
The National Federation of State High School Associations approved the proposal at its annual meeting last month, the organization announced Wednesday in a press release. The NFHS did not approve a national rule mandating a shot clock.
Montana is one of 42 states that does not use shot clocks. To add them for the 2022-23 season, Montana High School Association member schools would have to send a proposal to the MHSA executive board during its meeting in January, according to MHSA executive director Mark Beckman. The member schools would then vote on a shot clock proposal at the annual meeting, and a simple majority of votes in favor of it would allow a shot clock rule to go into place, Beckman said.
Based on discussions and past surveys, Beckman said Montanans are split on whether or not to add shot clocks.
"You hear some that are for it and like to say that it would be the best for the game and make it more exciting," Beckman told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Wednesday. "You have others who are saying they like the traditional game. They’re worried about the cost of putting shot clocks in, and a lot of them are very worried about getting qualified operators. They struggle to get scorers and timers as it is."
Any state's adoption of the shot clock would have to follow the NFHS' Basketball Rules Book guidelines, which include two timepieces connected to a horn that sounds different than the game clock horn, per the NFHS' press release. Basketball games would also have to include an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch, in case the shot clock malfunctions. Corrections to the shot clock can be made only during the period in which the shot clock error occurred and if officials have clear information about the issue.
Last week, the NFHS denied rumors that a shot clock had been approved for the 2021-22 basketball season.
California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington are the states that currently have shot clocks. Because the NFHS hadn't approved shot clocks, those eight states forfeited their seats on the NFHS' basketball rules committee. The approved proposal allows states to try shot clocks without losing their rules committee seats.
"A lot of states feel strongly that they like the rule as written, too, so I’m not absolutely sure if this would bring more states in or not," Beckman said. "But at least they have the option now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.