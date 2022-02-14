Logan Nicholson poured in 30 points, Ripley Ford pumped in 23 and the Deer Lodge boys basketball team used a big second half to defeat the Anaconda Copperheads 62-43 on Monday night during their District 6B play-in game in Deer Lodge.

River Hurley paced Anaconda with 19 points and Gabe Galle finished with 10. 

The Wardens led the Copperheads 26-22 at the half, but outscored Deer Lodge 32-11 the rest of the way. 

Anaconda stayed in the game with with long-range shooting, draining nine 3-pointers compared to five for the Wardens. However, the Wardens shot better overall and got to the free-throw line where they converted at a 17-for-23 clip (74%). The Copperheads were 2 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Deer Lodge move on to play top-seeded Florence on Thursday.

The Wardens' girls have a play-in game hosting Arlee on Tuesday. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. 

