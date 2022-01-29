BILLINGS — The last time Lewistown was challenged within single digits, it was in a four-point road victory over Havre way back on Dec. 21.
Since then it’s been one comfortable win after another for the Eagles, the No. 1-ranked team in Class A, and Saturday night was no different.
In a pseudo home game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Lewistown blitzed “visiting” Northeast conference rival Havre in a 90-51 boys basketball victory and improved its unblemished record to 13-0. Havre is now 6-7.
The Eagles have high hopes of being the last ones standing when the state tournament concludes March 12 in Missoula. That’d be big news in Lewistown; they haven’t so much as played for a title since 1988, and haven’t won one since 1979.
And they did nothing to quell the notion that they are a legitimate contender.
“This was a huge one,” said sophomore sharpshooter Fischer Brown. “Confidence-wise we’re on a high note right now as a team. We really want to win divisionals, state. We want that state title.”
Brown was impeccable throughout. He started it off with a steal at the top of Lewistown’s half-court press and cruised to an uncontested layup, then made the Eagles’ next two baskets. Senior Bryce Graham scored off another steal to bolster the lead.
Junior Royce Robinson cashed a 3-pointer at the 5:41 mark of the opening frame to give the Eagles an 11-0 advantage, and after Nolan Fry hit a runner and Brown scored on another fast break, the score was 15-2.
A corner 3 from Graham and a Brown bucket had Lewistown ahead 41-23 midway through the second. Brown, Class A’s leading scorer, had 19 first-half points on his way to 32 total. Robinson had 14 at the half and finished with 22. Graham added 16.
Robinson converted a reverse baseline layup to start the third quarter, and then Brown and Graham traded baskets to continue the onslaught. When Brown hit another 3 midway through third, the Eagles were up 64-34.
Less than three minutes into the fourth quarter, Eagles coach Scott Sparks had all but emptied his bench.
Havre was led by Caden Jenkins’ 12 points. Xavier Butler added 10.
“There’s a reason why they’re the No. 1 team in the state,” Havre coach Walynn Burgess said. “We didn’t quite get off the bus quick enough. I don’t have any answers for you right now. But that’s a really active team, and you’re going to have to play a really perfect game to even be in a game against them.”
When asked if Lewistown is the Class A favorite, Burgess said, “That’s a no-brainer. I’ve seen a lot of teams in the state, and that’s a pretty damn good team.”
After beating Havre by just four points in that first matchup earlier in the season, Lewistown ran off seven straight victories by an average margin of 25.6 points. Saturday was a continuation of that dominance.
“That chemistry is really coming together and guys are buying into their roles,” Sparks said. “The first time we played them it was our third game in four days and we were missing a few guys, and Havre’s a tough place to go up and play. We went up there and were flat the whole night.
“Since then we’ve focused on what we need to do to get better, especially on the defensive end. Offensively we do so many things well. We’re unselfish, we can get out in transition, and we’re just playing with confidence more than anything.”
The divisional tournament is still roughly a month away, but the Eagles looked right at home at Metra, the annual tourney site. Being able to get a game in the big arena in the meantime will serve the Eagles well, Sparks said.
“With the team we have it was important to get in here and get some shots up today and play a game,” he said. “That’s an advantage that Billings Central, Hardin and Laurel have. Those guys get to play multiple games a year on this floor. So to get in here today I think was huge.
“The guys are definitely confident now that they can put up points on this floor.”
