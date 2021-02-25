BILLINGS — Levi Torgerson knows he can throw up his share of long-distance clunkers, 3-point attempts that might hit the side of the rim or might even just find air.
The mere mention of such shots bring a quick guilty-as-charged smile to the face of the 5-foot-10 senior guard for the Great Falls Bison.
It’s the other shots, like the ones Torgerson rained down on Billings Skyview in the first quarter Thursday night, that bring smiles to the faces of Torgerson’s Bison teammates.
“That’s what I do,” Torgerson said, acknowledging the take-the-good-with-the-bad style and still smiling after he helped the second-ranked Bison defeat No. 4 Skyview 58-40 at the Skyview gym.
Thursday’s game was essentially a tussle for the top seed in the Eastern AA, a matchup the Falcons had been looking forward to since losing to the Bison at Great Falls by 12 points on Jan. 28.
Skyview played that game without Payton Sanders, one of their top three scorers who was out with an ankle injury. At full strength this time, Skyview was eager to make amends.
But Torgerson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter — the Bison sank five overall in the opening eight minutes — and it quickly became apparent this wasn’t going to be the Falcons’ night.
“For the most part I just have to credit Great Falls,” said Skyview coach Kevin Morales, who was still studying the scorebook as he left his office. “They played a heck of a game tonight.”
Torgerson, who entered the game shooting 43% on his 3s and leading AA in 3-pointers made, finished with 16 points and made 4 of 11 from behind the arc.
Drew Wyman, Class AA’s second-leading scorer (20.4 ppg) and rebounder (8.7), came alive in the second half and finished with 21 points and nine rebounds to help the Bison put a chokehold on the game after building an 11-point halftime lead.
Wyman was 7 of 11 from the floor and scored 14 points in the second half as the Bison (12-1) made a concentrated effort to get the ball inside to their 6-5 senior.
“Honestly, I’m not being biased or anything, but I don’t think anyone can guard him right now,” Torgerson said of his teammate. “And once we get him going, we’ve got shooters on the outside, we’ve got cutters … we’re just playing really well right now.”
Camron Ketchum scored 13 points to lead Skyview (10-3), which came into the game averaging 62 points a game, third-best in AA. But the Falcons shot just 38.6%, including just 2 of 14 from the 3-point line, and couldn’t seem to get into sync.
The 40 points they scored was a season-low by 12 points.
“Another thing we did today was play really good team defense,” Great Falls coach Bob Howard said. “Because Skyview is very talented. We’re kind of hanging on by the skin of our teeth trying to guard them. But I thought we did a great job defensively helping out, and we did get some key rebounds.”
