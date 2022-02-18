MISSOULA — Both the Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky boys basketball teams have rolled as of late.
The Eagles entered Friday night's crosstown game at Hellgate winners of three in a row to get to a solid 8-7 overall, looking the part of a team that has learned to overcome the many single-digit losses sustained throughout the season.
On the other side, the hosting Knights, ranked No. 3 in the Class AA and in a dead-heat race with No. 2 Helena Capital for the top spot in the Western AA, knocked off the previously mentioned Capital Bruins this week in a thrilling upset in Missoula.
Something was going to give, and it took a wild turn for it to happen.
The Knights led the Eagles 46-37 with two minutes to go, but a run of sloppy turnovers and a ruckus Big Sky student section that at times made the Knights' gym feel less like a home gym, gave the Eagles enough to rattle off nine unanswered capped off by a Tree Reed to Caden Bateman score — tying the game at 46-all with 13 seconds left in regulation.
Tie game pic.twitter.com/X9CeW5p76N— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) February 19, 2022
The Knights missed, and so did Reed on the final possession of regulation despite a clean look from 3-point range.
To overtime we go.— Lance Hartzler (@lance_hartz) February 19, 2022
46-46 as Reed missed the winner. Eagles come back from 46-37 with a 9-0 run over the final 2 minutes to force extra time. Free. Basketball. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/CfoUjIvDdF
Once overtime hit, the Eagles' luck took a turn for the worse. Hellgate went 9 of 14 from the foul line in the overtime period to hold on for a wild and thrilling 61-57 win over crosstown rival Big Sky. The Knights survived an improbable comeback bid to improve to 13-3 overall, go 4-0 in crosstown games this season and keep pace with Capital near the top of the Western AA.
The Knights' defense and turnover issues plagued them in the final two minutes, but the hosts came together after giving up the lead and nearly letting the Eagles win, and righted the ship in OT.
"We just thought that we had it going and we had to finish the game out," Hellgate senior guard Dre Bowie, who finished with a team-high 21 points including seven in OT, said. "We let them back in and we all had to go back and talk in the huddle. We just had to close it out. ... We all just trust each other. ... It was a fun game and a great way to end my crosstown season. It's just a great thing.
" ... We are feeling good," he added about his team's confidence and the strong finish to the regular season. "When we play good defense it just lets our offense flow."
The Eagles opened overtime with two straight fouls, then a layup allowed to put themselves in a four-point hole around the 3:20 mark. The Knights extended the lead to eight off a pair of Bowie free throws with about 40 seconds left, getting past the Eagles' full-court pressure and converting from the foul line.
But the Eagles didn't go away, much like they didn't in the final moments of regulation. Shane Shepherd, who led the Eagles with 15 including three hits form distance, buried a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to cut a nine-point Hellgate lead back to six with 22 seconds left.
After the Knights went 1 of 2 at the line, Reed, who finished with 14 points, blew past Bowie and dished it to Bateman for a score to cut it down to five with 10 seconds left. The Eagles had a near turnover on the ensuing inbounds, but a call didn't go their way and the Knights were able to hold on.
"It was just determination from the kids," Eagles head coach Ryan Hansen said of the final run in regulation. "They were bound and determined to comeback and not give up. I think they just decided they didn't want to go down that way."
Cardiac Eagles
If there is any team that knows what a single-digit loss feels like, it is this Eagles team.
All eight of Big Sky's losses this season have come by single digits. The highest being a nine-point loss to Helena High and the closest a two-point loss at Capital with results of three, four (twice) six, seven and eight in between.
A team can't live or judge its season too much by hypotheticals, but, heading into divisionals in the next few weeks, the Eagles still look like a team that can make some noise when things are clicking if they can get over the close-game woes.
"We keep saying, like, that we very easily could be undefeated at this point," Hansen said. "Every single game we've had a chance to win. Every single game we've felt like we could have come out of it and should have come out of it with a win. Today, we will just add this one to the list. That's a good team. They are on a hot streak right now.
"We had a chance," he added. "One shot away and we are winning that game."
The latest single-digit loss puts the Eagles at 8-8 overall. Big Sky will finish the regular season against Kalispell Flathead on the road and Kalispell Glacier at home next week. Hellgate will wrap things up against Flathead at home, followed by Glacier on the road.
