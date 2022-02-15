MISSOULA — Griffin Kinch showed his often overlooked and underappreciated defensive abilities with two of the top three teams in the state locked in a tie game in the fourth quarter Tuesday.
The Missoula Hellgate senior forward blocked three shots in the final seven minutes as the third-ranked Knights shut down top-ranked Helena Capital. The Knights closed the game on a 16-5 run to score a 50-39 victory to win for the 10th time in 11 games.
Even as the Bruins had back standout senior Brayden Koch, Hellgate held them to their second lowest scoring outing this season. The Knights’ win forced a tie atop the Western AA conference between the two teams with three regular-season games remaining.
“I think we just take an underdog mentality into every game,” Kinch said. “We’re used to battling it out as a team in some tight fourth quarters and we take pride in our defense and getting stops and turning that into offense.”
Kinch collected three of his four blocks and grabbed three of his seven rebounds in the final quarter. He scored all six of his points in the first half, and he had one of his two assists and both of his steals in the fourth quarter.
Hellgate finished with a 26-20 rebounding edge over Capital, which lost for the second consecutive game. Kinch had all four blocks in the game as the Knights held their opponents under 50 points for the ninth straight game after giving up over 50 in four of their first six.
“They dominated us inside,” Capital coach Guy Almquist said. “That was complete, utter domination inside. They outcompeted us, which we don’t get to say that often around here, but we were not up to the task tonight. We’re struggling right now and need to grind and get out of this funk we’re in.”
The Knights have struggled to score at times this season, but they turned their defense into offense while mixing up their man and zone defenses. Dre Bowie scored six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, breaking the 34-34 tie with a 3-pointer and hitting three of four free throw attempts. The Knights made seven of 11 free throw attempts in the final frame.
Freshman Easton Sant became the seventh player to lead the team in scoring this season when he poured in 13, draining three triples in the first quarter and showing his poise as a ballhandler. Connor Dick added 10 points. Asher Topp had all four of his points in the fourth quarter during a 10-0 run as the Knights pushed their lead to 44-34.
“We executed well in stretches,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “I thought we got off to a good start, made them uncomfortable within their offense. We got out in transition, and we limited their transition. When we played at Helena 10 days ago, they beat us in transition early and then played really well after that. I thought we did a better job getting back early.”
The Bruins beat Hellgate, 49-45, on Feb. 5 at home in their second of four consecutive games without Koch, whose return forced his teammates to try to adapt back to what their roles had been before his absence. The Carroll College signee scored a game-high 14 points while playing limited minutes one day after being cleared of an illness and going through a walkthrough.
Koch scored four of his points in the fourth quarter, and Hayden Opitz had Capital’s three other points that frame to finish with seven. The Bruins tied the game at 34-34 on Koch’s offensive rebound putback, but they were unable to claim a lead all game after exhausting energy battling back from a 19-12 deficit after one quarter, a 26-20 deficit at halftime and a 34-32 deficit after three quarters.
“It’s good to have him back, and it’s going to pay dividends down the road, but he’s not himself quite yet,” Almquist said of Koch. “We’ll have to work him in. For not playing 15, 17 days, he did a good job, especially with the attention he got. But him coming back is not a magic elixir for lacking patience and self-discipline. We lacked both of those tonight, throwing the ball out of bounds, cutting, leaving guys open.”
The Bruins and Knights are now knotted at 9-2 in conference games with three games left each before the postseason. They’ve separated themselves in the Western AA race and still seem to be the favorites to battle in the divisional tournament championship game for the top seed at state.
“I hope that it wouldn’t be before Saturday night,” Hays said, referencing the usual start time of the title game on divisional weekend. “That would be a big disappointment, I think, for all of us.”
