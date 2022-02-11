GREAT FALLS – No high school basketball team can win a game exclusively by forcing turnovers. It takes a certain amount of offensive skill to convert those errors into points.
Great Falls CMR did a few things well on offense Friday night, but did one thing exceptionally well on defense as the Rustlers trounced rival Great Falls 59-41 before about 3,000 appreciative fans at CMR Fieldhouse. The victory boosted coach John Cislo’s fifth-ranked Rustlers to a 6-3 record in Eastern AA play, 8-5 overall. Coach Bob Howard’s fourth-ranked but mistake-prone Bison dropped to 4-5 in conference, 7-6 overall.
CMR's swarming halfcourt zone defense forced a whopping 29 turnovers, many of them leading to layups or at least foul shots at the other end. An amazing 11 of those turnovers came in the first quarter as CMR grabbed a 16-6 lead, and the home team never trailed after that.
“Our game with this particular team is forcing mistakes with that 1-3-1 (press),” said Cislo. “Years ago we were a man-to-man team but with these athletes, this is the best way for us to play.
“We go nine deep so we can play hard and still give guys a break. (Billings) West had 28 turnovers against us earlier this year, and we lead the state (AA) with over 21 a game. The guys have bought into this defense, and we made enough plays on the other end, too.”
Seven players scored the first half as CMR grabbed a 26-17 lead. Senior guard Cole Gundlach kept the Bison within striking distance by scoring seven points the first 16 minutes, and Garrett Stone added seven on two 3-pointers. But the Bison’s top two scorers, 6-6 Reed Harris and 6-1 Sherwin Hayward, combined for only three points the first 16 minutes.
Hayward, a senior guard who became eligible at semester after transferring from Miama, Florida, exploded for nine points in the third period as Great Falls trimmed its deficit to 37-35 on Hayward’s 4-point play with 2:13 left in the quarter. But CMR went on a 11-0 run sparked by four quick points from reserve Andrew Clark.
Any comeback chances for the Bison were doused by horrible free-throw shooting, as GFH made only 2 of 7 from the foul line in the fourth quarter; CMR sank 3 of 4 down the stretch and 20 of 27 for the game.
Senior forward Rogan Barnwell led a balanced Russell attack with 15 points — 9 in the second half — while 6-3 junior post Cole Taylor had 11 points, as did reserve forward Gavin Grosenick. The Rustlers had their problems handling the ball, too, committing 17 turnovers in the emotional battle, but with 12 extra possessions due to the turnover differential, they had many more scoring opportunities.
Gundlach finished with 14 points and Hayward had 11, but the athletic Harris was held to one point – 13 below his average – although he blocked three shots and was a defensive intimidator in the lane.
