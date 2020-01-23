BELGRADE — Josh Erbacher scored 14 points and Teagan Mullowney had 13 points as No. 2 Billings West beat Belgrade 59-40 in Eastern AA boys basketball Thursday night.
Erbacher connected on four 3-pointers, three in the third quarter, to help the Golden Bears win their seventh game in a row.
Paul Brott added 10 points for the Bears, who improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the league.
Tate Bowler, Ta’Veus Randle and Noel Reynolds all scored 11 points for Belgrade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.