BELGRADE — Josh Erbacher scored 14 points and Teagan Mullowney had 13 points as No. 2 Billings West beat Belgrade 59-40 in Eastern AA boys basketball Thursday night.

Erbacher connected on four 3-pointers, three in the third quarter, to help the Golden Bears win their seventh game in a row.

Paul Brott added 10 points for the Bears, who improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the league.

Tate Bowler, Ta’Veus Randle and Noel Reynolds all scored 11 points for Belgrade.

