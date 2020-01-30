BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit and earned a 56-47 win at crosstown rival Billings Senior.
The Golden Bears, who are No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings, outscored the Broncs 40-16 after falling behind 31-16 early in the third quarter. They extended their winning streak to eight games.
Josh Erbacher led West (9-1) with 18 points, and Logan Meyer added 14.
Senior’s Junior Bergen led all players with 21 points, Nick Eliason had 12 and Jacksen Burckley added 10 for the Broncs (3-7).
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.