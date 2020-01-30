BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit and earned a 56-47 win at crosstown rival Billings Senior.

The Golden Bears, who are No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com Class AA rankings, outscored the Broncs 40-16 after falling behind 31-16 early in the third quarter. They extended their winning streak to eight games.

Josh Erbacher led West (9-1) with 18 points, and Logan Meyer added 14.

Senior’s Junior Bergen led all players with 21 points, Nick Eliason had 12 and Jacksen Burckley added 10 for the Broncs (3-7).

This story will be updated.

