MISSOULA — Like many Missoula Hellgate fans at Dahlberg Arena on Friday, Knights senior Rollie Worster was fired up after the girls teams pulled out an overtime win against Missoula Sentinel in the first game of the doubleheader featuring four top-5 Class AA teams.
Worster and the top-ranked Knights came out firing on all cylinders and couldn’t be slowed down by the fourth-ranked Spartans in a battle of the top two scoring offenses in the state. They rolled to a 73-45 win to improve to 11-0 and remain the lone undefeated team in the state, while Sentinel dropped to 8-2 in front of a crowd that filled up the lower bowl, large parts of the upper level sidelines and a few parts of the upper level baseline.
“It was super fun,” Worster said. “Watching the girls game and all the fans, we got into it before the game. I think we came out more aggressive and played hard and just looked really good tonight. We’ve been playing with each other for a couple months now and everything’s clicking for us.”
Worster, a Utah State signee, led all players with 22 points while playing through an apparent tweaked ankle he sustained in the first quarter. He scored 10 points that frame to help the Knights race out to a 14-point lead after one quarter.
Fellow senior Cam LaRance showed out with 19 points, the type of performance that could’ve made a positive impression on the Montana and Montana State basketball coaches who were in attendance because the Cat-Griz basketball game is Saturday in Missoula. He picked up the scoring load with 12 points in the second quarter to help the Knights take an 18-point lead into the break.
Hellgate senior Abe Johnson, an Army commit, added 11 points, and junior Josh Wade added 10 points. Eight Knights scored in the game.
“We wanted to come out aggressive,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said. “I thought our press created some opportunities for us. We got a couple steals. We got a couple of fast break shots. I thought we were very aggressive and efficient. We didn’t overextend ourselves. We got into a flow early. It worked in our favor. We had a great effort both physically and mentally.”
The victory boosts Hellgate’s resume even more, giving the Knights their third win over a team currently ranked in the top four in the state. They had already beaten No. 2 Billings West by 13 points and No. 3 Helena Capital by 25 points and have been the No. 1 team in the state since the preseason poll.
Hellgate’s win also moves the Knights to 7-0 in the Western AA halfway through the conference schedule. They remain alone atop the league standings, leading Capital by 1.5 games and third-place Sentinel by 2.5 games after playing every Western AA team once so far.
“I think it’s a big deal to win because Sentinel’s a good team,” Worster said. “Both teams coming in, having a good start to the year, and to perform how we did, it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
For Sentinel, it’s the Spartans’ second loss in three games, both of which have come to top-3 teams in the state. The game Friday was a chance for them to show they belonged in the state title conversation, and they have half a season to still put themselves back into that discussion.
Sentinel junior Alex Germer, who has an offer from Montana State, got into early foul trouble and had six points when he fouled out with 3:13 left in the third quarter. TJ Rausch led the Spartans with 10 points, while Tony Frohlich-Fair and Parker Lindsay scored nine points apiece against Hellgate's top-ranked scoring defense.
“We’re going to have to regroup,” Sentinel coach Jay Jagelski said. “We’ve got to perform well in these situations. These are unique opportunities. You got to be able to thrive in them. You’ve got to play almost perfect to beat those guys. We were far from that. We were definitely not near an ‘A’ grade tonight.”
Hellgate scored on each of its first seven possessions and ended up pushing its lead to 17-2 after the opening five minutes. The Knights were up 22-8 after the first quarter behind 10 points from Worster, who blocked a Germer shot late in the quarter, drove the length of the court to score on a reverse layup, during in he appeared to tweak his ankle.
Hellgate took its first 20-point lead on a layup by Worster assisted by LaRance to go up 33-12 with about three minutes remaining in the first half. LaRance broke out for 12 points in the in the quarter, beating the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Knights a 40-22 advantage.
“They did exactly what we thought they were going to do,” Jagelski said. “They hit shots. We did not. We definitely did not have one of our best games. It was a tough one.”
Sentinel surged out of the locker room with a 6-2 run to pull within 42-28. Hellgate answered with a 10-3 run, during which Germer fouled out. Worster scored six points in the quarter, which ended with Hellgate up 52-33.
Wade broke out with nine points in the fourth quarter and assisted on a lob that Johnson slammed home. Worster gave Hellgate its first 30-point lead, 67-36, by sinking a pair of free throws to cap a 12-0 run before the Knights pulled their starters to a standing ovation with 4:22 to play.
“They’re a very great team,” Hays said of Sentinel. “They made a couple of runs, but every time they did, we had somebody make a play.”
