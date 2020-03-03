BILLINGS — At least one of Class B’s best boys and girls basketball teams will not compete in the state tournament. That is the harsh reality of playing in the Southern B.
The top four teams in the 406mtsports.com Class B boys rankings compete in the division, and it features four of the top seven Class B girls teams. The Southern B Divisional tournament, which begins Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, isn’t just top-heavy, either.
“This is the deepest in talent the Southern B has been in as long as I can remember,” said Huntley Project boys coach Randy Robinson. “It’s gonna be a great tournament.”
It’s also going to be a heartbreaking tournament — nine Southern B teams are playing for three state seeds.
Players and coaches are well aware that a good team will see its season end this weekend. That prospect might feel scary and perhaps unfair. Coaches hope the competitiveness will help players elevate their games.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking. … I find myself not sleeping well at night,” said Big Timber girls coach Kim Finn. “But we’re excited. We know it’s gonna be tough, and we hope we play our best basketball this weekend.”
‘You can’t overlook anybody’ in boys tournament
On one side of the Southern B Divisional boys bracket sits Lodge Grass, the No. 2-ranked Class B team. On the other side: No. 1 Huntley Project, No. 3 Colstrip, No. 4 Three Forks and No. 8 Lame Deer. Colstrip and Three Forks will play each at 9 a.m. Thursday to open the tournament, while Project and Lame Deer will face off at 10:30 a.m.
Colstrip (15-5) is the defending divisional champion and has been nearly as impressive as last year’s team, which was undefeated entering the state tournament. The 2019-20 Colts lost to Lodge Grass by a combined 39 points in two games, but they nearly knocked off Project both times they met (the Red Devils won 55-48 and 55-51).
Lame Deer (15-6) lost to the Colts 60-51 and 67-46 during the regular season but defeated them 63-55 to open the District 3B tournament two weeks ago. Colstrip had to climb through the elimination bracket merely to get back to divisionals.
Project (18-2) has beaten every team on its schedule, including Lodge Grass, which handled the Red Devils 66-35 on Jan. 10. Project has won eight straight games and is hungry to get to state this season after losing to Big Timber in last year’s divisional third-place game.
“Anytime you come that close to state, it definitely motivates you,” Robinson said.
While the Red Devils feel confident, they know their excellent season can abruptly end this weekend, Robinson said. They haven’t played Lame Deer this season, and they don’t need to be reminded that Colstrip contended in their two previous matchups. Project beat Three Forks 54-38, but that was in the season opener. Dec. 13 was a long time ago in basketball season terms.
The path to state might look easier for Lodge Grass (16-4) than the other highly ranked Southern B teams, but Indians coach Josh Stewart is not thinking that way. Lodge Grass will face No. 9 Columbus (14-7) in the first round if the Cougars beat Whitehall in Wednesday’s play-in game. If the Indians reach the divisional semifinals, they’ll face unranked Manhattan (10-9) or Red Lodge (8-12). Manhattan beat Three Forks (17-3) on Feb. 7, and Red Lodge topped Columbus in the District 4B semifinals on Feb. 20.
“You can’t overlook anybody at this point,” Stewart said. “We’re gonna respect everyone but fear no one. Prepare for every team like they’re No. 1.”
Girls tournament looks wide open
The Colstrip boys aren’t the only defending Southern B Divisional champion with a tough first-round matchup.
No. 7-ranked Columbus (15-5) has earned seven straight wins, most recently 36-33 over Roundup in the District 4B title game. All five of the Cougars’ losses have been by single-digit margins and by 25 points total. One of those defeats was in the season opener against Forsyth, 40-38.
Columbus will face the No. 4 Dogies again in the first round of divisionals Thursday.
After losing to Colstrip and Roundup in the first half of the season, Forsyth (17-3) ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, which included wins over Colstrip and Roundup.
Just when the Dogies looked like they might be distancing themselves in District 3B, they fell to No. 6 Colstrip (16-4) in the district title game, 30-29.
The Fillies got revenge one game before the district title game, too, with a 55-28 victory over St. Labre, which blew out Colstrip in their previous two meetings.
“We’re pretty excited and confident right now. Hopefully that confidence will show up on the court,” said Colstrip coach Roxie Wilson. “We’re not going in thinking we’re gonna win it all, but we’re sure gonna try.”
The joy of Colstrip’s district championship was dampened in the third quarter, when senior post Jessi Jordan suffered a torn ACL.
“It was a shock,” Wilson said. “But a lot of girls stepped up.”
No. 2 Big Timber (20-0) is one of two undefeated Class B teams (Missoula Loyola is the other), and its resume includes two wins over Columbus. The Sheepherders haven’t played Forsyth, Colstrip or its first-round opponent, Lodge Grass (11-11), which beat St. Labre two weeks ago to reach divisionals.
“We have one goal in mind, and that’s to win state, but we’ve gotta get through divisionals first,” Finn said. “It’s gonna be a pretty tough, competitive tournament.”
