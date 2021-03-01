MISSOULA — The Florence boys basketball team traded its normal warm-up shirts for ones that included “Brecken Is Among Us” on the back prior to their biggest game of the season on Feb. 19.
Brecken Samuel Beard was a fourth grader at Florence Carlton Elementary School who died in a car crash on US Highway 93 near Lolo on Feb. 15, only four days after turning 10 years old. He was an avid basketball fan who enjoyed playing hoops and football, and the team played with him in mind when they beat Deer Lodge for the Western 6-B conference championship.
Florence Falcon Hoops honoring Florence 4th Grader Brecken Beard who was tragically lost earlier this week. #classact #falconhoops #amoungus @KevinNBCMT @kpaxnews pic.twitter.com/hdgvIRAiZA— TAYLOR HANSEN (@mshansenteaches) February 19, 2021
“There’s a lot bigger things going on than just basketball, and we want to be there for the rest of the community and support them,” Florence coach Jordan Wittmier said ahead of the team’s Western B divisional opener this Thursday in Eureka, noting that some players on the team knew Beard.
“We never know when the next tough time is going to be, and we hope to have that support and also show that support for the family and do anything we can do to help.”
The operative word has been “family” for the Falcons and Wittmier, a Valley Christian grad who’s in his second year leading the team. That approach has helped Florence enjoy a breakout season after losing in the district tournament play-in game last year, which Wittmier called a “big bummer” but also a “driving force.”
The Falcons have broken their huddles by shouting the word “family” on their run to a 10-4 record and No. 9 ranking in the state as they chase their first state tournament since 2016. The word “family” adorned their warm-up shirts last season, and they chose not to put players’ names on the back this year because the focus is on the team, not the individual.
Wittmier came in hoping to instill an approach based on “brotherhood,” but it organically morphed into “family.” The same underlying aspect of supporting one another remains, whether it be current teammates or younger kids who hope to one day play on varsity.
“One of the things we talked about is the beauty of family is sometimes you don’t see eye to eye and might disagree and argue, but you’re family, you take care of each other and build each other up,” Wittmier said. “We’ve seen that where we get frustrated in practice, but they get back to being buddy-buddy with each other. It’s been great to understand that, both for our success on the court and off the court.”
As a family, they try to hold one another accountable, like a starter coming off the bench if they’re late to practice, which has happened. The Falcons have started the same lineup in 13 of 14 games as Eli Pedersen, JP Briney, Blake Shoupe, Levi Posey and Beau Neal bring a needed continuity and a wealth of scoring options as they spread the ball around quite often.
Florence put a renewed focus on its defense as it has aimed to take more pride on that side of the ball. The Falcons showed that when they got stop after stop in the conference title game to erase a 10-point deficit in the final three minutes, winning on a buzzer-beater.
They now head to the divisional tournament, which is sending three teams to state instead of the normal two. There’s still ample competition with Florence, No. 8 Bigfork, No. 10 Deer Lodge and unranked-but-dangerous Thompson Falls having legitimate arguments for a state berth. Missoula Loyola and St. Ignatius can be dangerous on any given night, and Eureka gets to host the tournament.
It’ll be the biggest test so far for Wittmier, the Falcons and their “family” approach.
“I want to build a program where guys want to be great, want to get better every day and want to support their teammates,” Wittmier said. “I had an idea, but I wasn’t exactly sure where it was going to head. We started working on it hoping it could turn into something special. It slowly but surely is turning into some special things for us.”
Clawing back
The Columbia Falls girls basketball team is back at the state tournament after a rare miss last season.
The fourth-ranked and undefeated Wildkats are a No. 1 seed at the tournament in Great Falls from Wednesday through Saturday after they won the Western A divisional title last week.
“We had two goals at the start of the year: get to state and get better every day,” Columbia Falls coach Cary Finberg said. “We’ve accomplished both those goals this year. Now at state, anything can happen. We’re focused on that first game, but as far as the talent level and the way this team is playing, there’s no doubt that we have what it takes to be playing Saturday night at state.”
The Wildkats have had their success thanks to the return of four starters and seven players. Senior Hannah Schweikert and junior Maddie Robison, the MVP of this year’s divisional tournament, have taken over as the leading scorers, while senior LaKia Hill is distributing the ball all around as the point guard. All three of them played big minutes at the 2019 state tournament.
Mady Hoerner, Lauren Falkner and Grace Gedlaman have stepped up trying to replace the post production of all-conference player Josie Windauer, who’s now playing soccer for the Montana Grizzlies. Last year’s team went 16-2 in the regular season but lost out in divisionals.
“Last year was disappointing, but it was also a reminder that if you do not play good basketball at tournaments, anything can happen,” Finberg said. “From day one this season, those kids that were returning came with a great focus and determination to get back.”
“They’ve done a good job of learning,” he added. “Last year it just seemed we were winning games not doing exactly what we wanted to do. The bad habits and lack of focus on certain things caught up to us at the end. Doing the little things correctly this year, making sure each kid is doing their role, it seems like we’re a tighter group and kids are buying in.”
Before missing out last year, Columbia Falls had made seven consecutive state appearances under Finberg, who won four titles as the boys coach before taking over the girls. The Wildkats have six top-three finishes during that run, including winning the 2017 state title.
“It was a reminder to myself that I had to do a better job and focus on the little things and force the team to do the things necessary to get back there,” Finberg said.
Schweikert, Hoerner and Gedlaman will be trying to end the season with a state championship after they lost in the volleyball state title game in the fall.
“Any time you have kids on a team that is successful and used to winning, I think that helps,” Finberg said. “The success they had maybe allowed them to come in with more confidence on the basketball floor than maybe otherwise.”
Win and in
The Western AA boys and girls basketball teams will have their play-in games for the state tournament this week.
On the boys side, No. 1 Sentinel (13-1) will host No. 8 Helena High (0-14) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. No. 2 Hellgate (10-4) will host No. 7 Kalispell Glacier (6-8) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 3 Helena Capital (8-6) will host No. 6 Big Sky (6-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday. No. 4 Butte (7-7) will host No. 5 Kalispell Flathead (6-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
On the girls side, No. 1 Hellgate (13-1) will host No. 8 Big Sky (1-12) at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Knights got the top seed by winning a coin flip against Helena Capital after both teams went 13-1 and split their series. No. 2 Capital (13-1) hosts No. 7 Kalispell Flathead (2-12) at 7 p.m. Thursday. No. 3 Sentinel (8-6) will host No. 6 Butte (4-10) at 6 p.m. Thursday. No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (8-6) will host No. 5 Helena High (6-7) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
