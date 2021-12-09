BILLINGS — Payton Sanders and the unknowns. Sounds like a good band name, no?
Except that’s how Billings Skyview basketball coach Kevin Morales described — with good humor, of course — what his basketball team will be like heading into this season. The Falcons, and the rest of Class AA, will unveil their new-look team this weekend.
Behind a bevy of seniors, the Falcons won the state championship last year, their fourth in seven seasons under Morales. As he begins his eighth season, Morales will have to incorporate a bunch of players who performed well at the junior varsity level to work alongside Sanders, an all-state, state-tournament MVP and defensive player of the year.
Sanders, whom Morales said is a bit banged up still from football season, averaged 11.5 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. But with eight seniors graduated, he’ll be the key cog to keep things going for the Falcons.
Until the unknowns begin to fill their roles, that is. Morales is confident that will happen, though he acknowledged the difference in the speed of the game between the varsity and JV level might be jarring at first for his players.
“Just them defining their roles, that will be the biggest thing," Morales said. "Them stepping into their roles and really becoming a team again, you know, the selflessness, working hard and doing the little things.
"We have a lot of kids that, hopefully, by the end of the year, they’ll be known.”
Speaking of eight seniors, that’s the number Billings Senior coach Drew Haws has on his roster this season.
Two of them, Chazz Haws and Liam Romei, are returning starters. Seniors Melo Pine, Reagan Walker and Bubba Bergen were part-time starters a year ago, leaving the Broncs with plenty of experience. The team’s top two scorers graduated, however, leaving about a 28-points-per-game hole the Broncs will have to fill.
That’s the least of coach Haws’ concerns, however.
“I’m not worried about (scoring) at all, which is crazy,” said Haws, whose team finished 9-8 last year after bowing out of the state tournament with two straight losses. “We have seven guys who can score the ball this year. If we can have that defensive intensity, that’s going to be our real question for me.”
Scoring was a problem for Billings West last season.
The Golden Bears, who finished 7-8 after being ousted in the playoffs by Senior, averaged 52.9 points, which ranked them 11th in the 16-team classification.
And though three of the team’s top four players graduated, coach Kelly Darragh believes a faster-paced, up-tempo style will help his team improve on last year’s numbers.
Guards Gabe Hatler, Sam Phillips and Cooper Tyson made strides toward the end of last season, and Darragh expects the trio’s quickness and versatility will help lead the way this year.
Don’t confuse guard-oriented to mean a bunch of 3-pointers, though, Darragh stressed. The Bears won’t be a tall team, but Hatler, Phillips and Tyson can post up and Darragh said that in general, his team has an unselfishness that will allow it to play aggressive.
“I think you’ll see a fun style of basketball,” Darragh said. “It’s going to be up and down, but as far as our offense, we’re going to be trying to get to the hoop and take advantage of our athletic ability and the basketball players we have.”
Despite all the reliance on new players, all three Billings AA coaches believe this will be a good season in town.
"The teams in the city, Senior, West, us — and you can throw in Central there — everyone's going to be good," Morales said. "I think people in Billings are going to see some good basketball this year when it comes to high school if they go to any gym around town. I do think there's some good basketball players and teams in town."
Overnight trips are back
Like the other sports, overnight road trips are back on the basketball schedules after Class AA officials opted for only a conference schedule last season and made sure teams made return trips home after games due to COVID-19 protocols.
As a result, the annual season-opening meeting of the Billings and Missoula AA schools is back on, with the Magic City teams heading to the Garden City for games Friday and Saturday.
Among the Missoula teams, the Hellgate girls are considered one of the favorites to challenge for a state championship. The Knights were runners-up to Helena Capital a year ago, and didn’t graduate a player from their roster.
Senior’s girls will take the first shot at the Knights, Friday at 7:15 p.m. Skyview’s girls, who finished fourth a year ago, are next up with a noon game on Saturday at Hellgate.
Girls ‘A’ championship rematch
Defending Class A girls champion Havre makes a visit to Billings on Saturday afternoon to meet last year’s runner-up Billings Central at the Nelles Activities Center.
The teams always seem to provide a heart-pounding 32 minutes — or more — and it should be no different when they tip off at 3:30 p.m.
The Blue Ponies and Rams met three times last season, and none of the games were decided by more than five points. Central won 48-43 during the regular season, then defeated Havre 44-43 in the Eastern A semifinals. The Blue Ponies got their revenge in the state title game, however, beating the Rams 64-60 in double overtime.
Both teams are coming off tough games, however. Central lost 55-51 at Hardin on Tuesday, while Havre has had two close wins against Laurel (50-47) and Malta (43-40).
