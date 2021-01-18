MISSOULA — The Seeley-Swan girls basketball team surprised many people, including itself, when it went 21-4 and made its first trip to the State C tournament since 2016 last season.
This year, the Blackhawks and second-year coach David Cahoon aren’t going to be overlooked by anybody with their core players back. They’re ranked No. 8 in the state with a 5-0 record, excelling by using a revamped mental perspective and a new on-court approach coming off the first state basketball experience for any of the players on the team.
“Last year, our big goal was not to lose out in divisionals in two games,” Cahoon said. “We almost set our sights too low, so this year, I eliminated the goal section of our player profile and said we’re just going to play our tails off every game, play what’s in front of us, and I think that experience will be good. We made it to state, but we got to believe that we belong there too.”
The Blackhawks went 0-2 at the state tournament but learned important lessons in each game.
They lost their opener, being on the wrong end of a 12-0 run to close the game in a 34-26 defeat as Melstone went into stall mode by holding the ball to limit possessions. Seeley-Swan then was eliminated with a 40-28 loss as it struggled scoring and providing pressure when needed as Scobey changed the game’s pace again.
“That sparked a philosophy change with doing stuff different this year,” Cahoon said. “Having them try to limit our possessions, we’re not allowing a team to hold onto the ball anymore. Our big change is our pressure defense. We’re definitely in better shape with that because of the maturity of our girls.”
Seeley-Swan has been able to implement the changes so well because it has three starters back and two others who had a handful of starts last year. The Blackhawks are averaging 69.6 points per game, reaching as high as 79 points twice. As their defense forces turnovers to lead to offense, they’re limiting teams to 34.2 points per game and haven’t given up over 49 points.
Junior Sariah Maughan, a first-team all-conference pick, has taken over point guard duties for now-graduated Terra Bertsch, an all-state selection, and has been a catalyst running the offense and forcing turnovers. She’s averaging 14 points per game and had 24 points, eight rebounds, eight steals, two assists and two blocks against then-undefeated Philipsburg on Saturday.
All-state forward Klaire Kovatch, a Colorado State track and field signee, is back for her final season and is giving the Blackhawks a post presence by averaging 12.6 points. Junior Aspen Conley is also back as a starter after being a second-team all-conference honoree last year.
Sophomore guard Emily Maughan and senior Bethany Hoag are stepping into bigger roles. Maughan is leading the team with 15.6 points per game, while Hoag is averaging 11.8 points.
“Klaire (Kovatch) has really stepped up as captain,” Cahoon said. “Bethany (Hoag) has been phenomenal as far as being supportive of her team and stepping up in her role. Everybody is pushing each other and really being all in for their teammates. That’s a big deal.
“They’re intelligent players, too. They put in a lot of work. They know and understand what it is we need to do.”
From Valley to Carroll
Former Valley Christian football player Branson Becker is getting back in the game after two seasons away.
Becker, a 2019 grad, is heading to Carroll College as a walk-on, becoming the second player in school history to sign to play college football. He participated in a signing ceremony during halftime of the boys basketball game on Friday and left for Helena on Sunday so he could report for the team’s first meeting on Monday and workout on Tuesday.
“I feel great,” Becker said about the decision. “I’m so excited. I’m ready to get back out there. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity.”
Becker had hoped to play in college right out of high school, but an ankle injury as a senior led him to skip that and go down another path. He moved to Denver to take an internship at Cummins as a diesel mechanic for about eight months before he got laid off because of COVID.
Becker moved back to Missoula in June, helped as an assistant football coach at Valley Christian in the fall, worked out at Pfahler Sport Specific and took classes at UM. He decided he wanted to play football again, and Carroll said it had a spot for him to play while he majors in history with an eye on becoming a teacher and potentially a coach.
“I was healthy again, so I was like, ‘You know, I want to start doing this again, and I only have one chance to do it, so better try,’” Becker said. “I think it’s really just the brotherhood that comes with it, like getting to be with a bunch of other guys and you have common goals. It was something I really missed, so I’d say that’s the biggest thing. I also love football, it’s just fun.”
Becker was a two-time all-state player, three-year starter and four-year varsity letter winner at Valley Christian. He holds six single-game school records, four single-season school records and eight career school records while primarily playing running back, quarterback and linebacker.
Becker’s brother, Colton Becker, became the first Valley Christian grad to sign to play college football when he chose Dakota College at Bottineau after graduating in 2017. The Eagles first started playing football in the fall of 2015.
“I feel like I can bring a lot of energy,” Becker said. “I’m an energy guy. In high school, I was a leader of the team, not very vocal, I’m not super loud, I’m not in your face, I won’t yell, but I like to lead by example, just by going out there and giving 100%.”
Two Eagle River opts out
Two Eagle River has canceled boys and girls basketball this winter because of the coronavirus. That stemmed from the school board’s decision to not hold in-person classes.
“Our school community has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” Two Eagle River athletic director Shawdee Dillon said. “To better protect our students, educators, and their families, Two Eagle River School has taken steps to provide a higher level of protection for the elders and their households in the community we serve.
“Like other schools, we have watched as outbreaks hit households despite our efforts. The loss of another elder is not acceptable. While we wait for more people to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, we chose to mitigate the risk of further exposure by cancelling the sports season in hopes that these sacrifices today will offer that much more protection for our vulnerable households tomorrow.”
Two Eagle River School is the alternative school of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation. The administration sent out a letter to parents of students explaining the decision.
“The Two Eagle River School Board has made the decision to not open its doors for in-person schooling. This also cancels winter sports,” the letter read. “This tough decision puts the safety of your families, especially Elders and health compromised individuals, first.
“Two Eagle River School is committed to the optimal development of every student. We believe that for students to have the opportunity to achieve personal, academic, developmental, and social success, we need to create positive, safe, and health-promoting learning environments at every level, in every setting, throughout the school year.
“In addition, communications with Tribal, County, State and BIE authorities will be on-going throughout the pandemic. Stakeholder feedback will be collected throughout the school year to ensure all stakeholders input is valued.”
